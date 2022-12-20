Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: First Look at Musical Theater Works' WHITE CHRISTMAS

Performances run through January 1, 2023.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Music Theater Works presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas, now playing through January 1, 2023, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie.

Check out an all new first look in the video below!

Irving Berlin's White Christmas is the fifth and final production in Music Theater Works' 2022 season with book by David Ives and Paul Blake, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, directed by Sasha Gerritson, music directed by Roger Bingaman with choreography by Clayton Cross.

Based on the heartwarming classic film, Irving Berlin's White Christmas is a holiday favorite for the whole family. With a sparkling new book by David Ives and Paul Blake, the musical delight features such classic Berlin songs as "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep is the Ocean" and of course the perennial holiday favorite, "White Christmas." Irving Berlin's White Christmas follows World War II veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have a successful song-and-dance act. They follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to a Christmas stage show, and end up at the Vermont inn owned by their former army commander, General Waverly. When Bob and Phil discover the General's inn has fallen on hard times, they decide to put on a big show to draw in business. But will romance and misunderstandings stop the performance?

The cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas includes Tommy Thurston (he/him/his, Bob Wallace); Jimmy Hogan (he/him/his, Phil Davis); Kelly Britt (she/her/hers, Betty Haynes); Anna Marie Abbate (she/her/hers, Judy Haynes); Alicia Berneche (she/her/hers, Martha); Brian Rooney (he/him/his, General Waverly); J. Christian Hill (he/him/his, Ralph Sheldrake); Lea Biwer (she/her/hers, Susan Waverly); Jazmine Tamayo (she/her/hers, Rita), Rachel Livingston (she/her/hers, Rhoda), Jimmy Hogan (he/him/his, Phil); Nick Schrier (he/him/his, Mike Nulty/ensemble) and Phil Platakis (he/him/his, Ezekiel/ensemble).

Irving Berlin's White Christmas ensemble includes, in alphabetical order; Andrew J. Baker (he/him/his); Nicholas D. Brubaker (he/him/his); Jordan Beyeler (she/her/hers, co-dance captain); Ariana Cappuccitti (she/her/hers, co-dance captain); Alexander Christie (he/him/his, swing); Quinn Corrigan (he/him/his); David Geinosky (he/him/his); Delaney Good (she/her/hers); Chad Gearig-Howe (he/him/his/they/them/theirs); Alex Iacobucci (he/him/his, co-dance captain); Kelly Lohrenz (she/her/hers); Emma Jean Lupp (she/her/hers); Tuesdai B. Perry (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs); Isa Ramirez (she/her/hers); Adam Raso (he/him/his), Rae Robeson (she/her/hers, swing); Sofia Ruffner (she/her/hers); Tal Schatsky (they/them/theirs); Anita Silvert (she/her/hers); Tyler Sonkin (he/him/his) and Travis Ulrich (he/him/his).

Irving Berlin's White Christmas orchestra includes Cara Strauss (she/her/hers, reed 1); Gail Strosson (she/her/hers, reed 2); Matthew Beck (he/him/his, reed 3); Sophie Creutz (she/her/hers, reed 4); Amy Nelson (she/her/hers, trumpet 1); Gregory Strauss (he/him/his, trumpet 2); Sarah Younker (she/her/hers, horn); Audrey Morrison (she/her/hers, trombone 1); John McAllister (he/him/his, trombone 2); Debbie Knowles Katz (she/her/hers, drums) Tina Laughlin (she/her/hers, percussion); Stephen Boyer (they/them/theirs, keyboard 1); Justin Akira Kono (he/him/his, keyboard 2); John Ling (he/him/his, violin); Nina Saito (she/her/hers, violin); Vannia Phillips (she/her/hers, viola); Lewis Rawlinson (he/him/his, cello) and Joseph Krzysiak (he/him/his, bass).

Irving Berlin's White Christmas creative team currently includes Sasha Gerritson (she/her/hers, director); Roger Bingaman (he/him/his, music director); Clayton Cross (he/him/his, choreographer); Elena Patterson (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, intimacy choreographer); Allison Gonzales (she/her/hers, stage manager); Ashley Keys (she/her/hers, asst. stage manager), Shane Cinal (he/him/his, scenic designer); Jim Davis/Holiday Home Creative (he/him/his, Christmas set dresser); MaK Cole (they/them/theirs, props designer), Elizabeth Monti (she/her/hers, costume designer); Alice Salazar (she/her/hers, wig, hair and make-up designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him/his, lighting designer); Chelsea Lynn (she/her/hers, lighting programmer & ME); Eric Backus (he/him/his, sound designer); Will Hughes (he/him/his, scenic shop technical director); Ben Lipinski (he/him/his, paint charge) and Nick Zabel (he/him/his, technical director).




