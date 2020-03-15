Victory Gardens Theater Cancels World Premiere Run of DHABA ON DEVON AVENUE

Victory Gardens Theater has released the following statement regarding the cancellation of upcoming performances:

Due to the restrictions Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot placed on public gatherings of more than 250 people, and the guidance on COVID-19 from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Victory Gardens Theater has canceled the world premiere run of Dhaba on Devon Avenue. Notwithstanding these restrictions, we feel that canceling the run is warranted to protect the health and safety of our artists, staff, and the rest of the Victory Gardens community.

This is a heartbreaking decision for all of us who so looked forward to sharing this incredible new work with the world, and for those artists and community members deeply invested in telling this story. The Board of Directors of Victory Gardens remains committed to supporting our staff and artists through this difficult personal and economic time.



Victory Gardens will be in touch with patrons with tickets to the production.





