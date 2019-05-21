Valiant Theats Assembles Experienced New Team

Valiant Theatre is a mission driven company, recently launched on Chicago's north side. This new company founded by veterans of the Chicago, NYC, Dallas, and Pittsburgh markets will tell the stories of real people and historic events marked by courage, valor, and determination with the goal of inspiring others to live their lives more valiantly. Artistic Director Nich Radcliffe has assembled a dynamic team of artistic and administrative collaborators who will drive the growth and mission of this newly formed company.

Tapped as General Manager is David Heimann, who transitions to Valiant Theatre from his role as Vice President of the Board of Directors and Company Manager of Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre in Evanston. David supported several stages of Theo Ubique's growth over the last 11 years, playing a significant role in its transformation from itinerant company with a small donor base to its now broadened support, artistic acclaim, and newly acquired space in Evanston.

Associate Artistic Director Bobbi Masters recently moved to Chicago after working as Associate Artistic Director of Kitchen Dog Theater in Dallas and Milk Can Theatre in New York City. Bobbi also serves as Director of New Play Development, a key role given Valiant's long-term focus on new work. Bobbi holds an MFA in Stage Directing. www.bobbimasters.com

MK Hughes serves as Valiant's Director of Production Design. This unique role was created by Artistic Director, Nich Radcliffe, to emphasize Valiant's commitment to every element of theatrical story-telling. MK holds an MFA in Scenic Design and boasts design credits with Alabama Shakespeare Festival, The Black Hills Playhouse, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and companies across Pittsburgh. www.mkhughes.com

Skylar Grieco is Valiant's Education Coordinator. Skylar served in the education departments at French Woods Performing Arts Festival, Florida Repertory Theatre, and Writers Theatre in Glencoe. Skylar's directing credits include The Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, Improv Playhouse, and Mudlark Theatre. www.skylargrieco.com

Leading the team is Artistic Director Nich Radcliffe. A nearly twenty-year veteran of Chicago theatre, Nich has performed or directed for companies like Boxer Rebellion, the old Bailiwick, Light Opera Works, Prologue Theatre, Chicago Script Works, and many more. Nich also holds an MFA in Stage Directing. www.nichradcliffe.com

When asked about the genesis of Valiant, Radcliffe said, "Since I was fifteen years old I've believed fear to be the prison responsible for the ills of society and the inaction of individuals. That created a sense of duty in me, as an artist, to create work that would inspire audiences to free themselves from that prison and take action in their lives, communities, and the world at large. Now, there is a theatre company with that mission: Valiant Theatre. We all, me included, serve Valiant and its mission."

Upon the launch of the company, General Manager David Heimann stated, "I am thrilled by the vision and purpose behind Valiant Theatre. Many theatres in Chicago find success at the outpouring of awards, critical acclaim, or selling out a house. This company's success is found when a theatregoer or student finds the inspiration they need to reach their full potential. That's powerful."

Valiant Theatre is filling other key roles in its organization as it begins planning its annual new work festival, with performances running from late January to late February. The company will then focus on educational and travelling showcases through the remainder of the 2020 academic year, launching fully staged productions in the fall of 2020 at a location yet to be named.

Please visit their website at www.valianttheatre.org.





