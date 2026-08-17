VLADIMIR, THE WATERFALL, BRACE BRACE to Headline Shattered Globe's 36th Season

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Shattered Globe Theatre (SGT), now under the artistic leadership of Ian Frank, is pleased to announce its 36th Season, featuring three plays that explore the distortions that shape our lives and the courage it takes to break through them. The season kicks off this fall with the Midwest premiere of Erika Sheffer's Vladimir, an unflinching drama of resistance directed by Ensemble Member Lou Contey. SGT's 2026/27 season continues next winter with the Midwest premiere of Phanésia Pharel's emotionally rich two-hander The Waterfall, directed by Jasmine B. Gunter. The 36th Season concludes next spring with Oli Forsyth's intimate psychological thriller Brace Brace, directed by Elizabeth Margolius. Whether political, personal or inherited, each of these stories follows characters searching for truth, connection and the freedom to define their own reality.

Shattered Globe Producing Artistic Director Ian Frank comments, 'I'm honored to steward Shattered Globe's legacy of bold, intimate storytelling into this exciting new chapter. Our upcoming season tells stories about parents, partners and politics. But at its core is a fight to break free and find something honest, authentic and redemptive. These are stories about what happens when the narratives we've inherited begin to crack, and we're forced to decide what truths are worth holding onto. We promise you'll leave the theatre talking. That's exactly what live theater is supposed to do.'

The full 2026/27 Season will be presented at Shattered Globe's resident home, Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Single tickets ($20 – $60) are now on sale at SGTheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. Season Traveler memberships starting at $55 are also available. For information on group discounts, e-mail groupsales@shatteredglobe.org or call (773) 770-0333.

Shattered Globe Theatre's 2026/27 Season includes:

TOUR DATES

October 2 – November 14, 2026 — Vladimir – Midwest Premiere!

January 22 – February 27, 2027 — The Waterfall – Midwest Premiere!

April 16 – May 29, 2027 — Brace Brace

Vladimir – Midwest Premiere!

By Erika Sheffer

Directed by Ensemble Member Lou Contey

Featuring Ensemble Members Rebecca Jordan, Adam Schulmerich and Drew Schad with Associate Artist Steve Peebles. Additional casting to be announced.

Press opening: Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 7:30 pm

In a world where facts are manipulated and fear is currency, the truth becomes dangerous.

As a new authoritarian government tightens its grip on Russia, Erika Sheffer's Vladimir follows an independent journalist who uncovers a story that could expose the truth behind a nation in transition. But when every headline comes with consequences and every source becomes a target, she must decide how much she's willing to sacrifice for the story. Vladimir is a gripping political thriller about what happens when silence becomes complicity.

January 22 – February 27, 2027

The Waterfall – Midwest Premiere!

By Phanésia Pharel

Directed by Jasmine B. Gunter

What do we owe the people who raised us? After her mother's hospitalization, Bean returns home expecting to help her recover. Instead, she's forced to confront the dreams, expectations and traditions that have quietly shaped her entire life. As old tensions ripple to the surface, both women must confront the love and sacrifices that bind them together. The Waterfall is an intimate powerful exploration of family, identity and the ties that shape us.

April 16 – May 29, 2027

Brace Brace

By Oli Forsyth

Directed by Elizabeth Margolius

You survive the unimaginable. Now what? When a shocking event leaves Ray and Sylvia alive but forever altered after their honeymoon, they find themselves trapped in competing memories of the same event. As their relationship begins to unravel, Brace Brace explores how trauma reshapes perception, distorts truth, and leaves us questioning not just what happened, but who we've become because of it.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Erika Sheffer (Playwright, Vladimir) is a playwright and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. Her first play, Russian Transport, premiered at The New Group and went on to productions at Steppenwolf as well as other regional and international theaters. The Fundamentals was commissioned and produced by Steppenwolf. Her latest play, Vladimir was commissioned by The Geffen Playhouse and received its world premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club. Honors include the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, multiple TCG Edgerton Grants and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. She is an alum of Ars Nova Playgroup and a member of Center Theatre Group's LA Writer's Workshop. Erika has held commissions from Steppenwolf, The Geffen Playhouse, Center Theatre Group and Manhattan Theatre Club. Screen credits include Apple TV's Little America and Netflix's The Beast in Me (Writers Guild nomination), as well as multiple development rooms for Apple TV, Starz and Sony.

Lou Contey (Director, Vladimir) is a long-time Ensemble Member with Shattered Globe Theatre. He recently directed the multiple award-winning production of A View from the Bridge. Shattered Globe credits include The Manchurian Candidate, A Streetcar Named Desire, All My Sons, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Peter Pan, Les Liaisons Dangereuse, Warhawks and Lindberghs, Holy Ghosts, Judgement at Nuremberg, Requiem for a Heavyweight, The Whaleship Essex, In the Heat of the Night, The Tall Girls, The Heavens are Hung in Black, and many others. Among his more than eighty directing credits are The Price, Awake and Sing!, It's All True, Copenhagen, Pravda, Paradise Lost, The General from America, A House with No Walls, Lillian, Frost/Nixon, The Guys and The Apple Family Plays, all at TimeLine where he is an Associate Artist. Other Chicago credits include The Master and Margarita (Strawdog Theatre); In a Garden (A Red Orchid Theatre); Marriage Play, Duck Variations (The Goodman Theatre) and Haymarket Eight (Steppenwolf). He has also worked at Theatre at the Center, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, Provision Theatre, Eclipse Theatre and American Theatre Company. He has taught acting and directing for the theatre programs at UIC, The Acting Studio, Act One Studio and The Theatre School/DePaul University.

Phanésia Pharel (Playwright, The Waterfall) is a Haitian-American playwright from a dragon fruit farm in Miami. The daughter of an immigrant teacher and farmer, she writes to honor people. Her full-length plays include Dead Girl's Quinceañera, The Waterfall, R&B, Lucky and Black Girl Joy. She is the incoming playwriting fellow at Emory University where she will teach and have a new play produced through their repertory company. She has received commissions from the Atlantic Theater, Lucille Lortel (Alcove), La Jolla Playhouse, Miranda Family Fund, Hero Theatre, City Theatre Miami and the Latinx Playwrights Circle. Her honors include Kilroys List, five awards from the Kennedy Center, two-time Bay Area Playwrights Festival Finalist/Honorable Mention, Jane Chambers Finalist, A is For Playwriting award recipient and the Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship for Works in Heightened Finalist Prize. Phanésia is a member of the Obie-winning EST/Youngblood group and The Wish Collective. Her work has been developed by the Playwrights' Center, New York Stage and Film, SolFest, Thrown Stone, Shattered Globe and Echo Theater Company. B.A, Urban Studies, Barnard College of Columbia University. MFA, Playwriting, UCSD '25.

Jasmine B. Gunter (Director, The Waterfall, she/her) works as an active director, producer and casting director around the U.S. She was the 2021 recipient of the Hangar Directing Drama League fellowship, the 2020 recipient of the Leighton M. Ballew Directing Scholarship and a proud graduate of the Northwestern MFA Directing program and SDC member. Recent directing credits includes Furlough's Paradise (Geva Theatre), The Love Object (Story Theatre), Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really (Northwestern University), The Revolutionists (Northwestern University), jump (Northwestern University), Lost Girl (Hangar Theatre), The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Hangar Theatre), Hedda Gabler (Northwestern University), Wine in the Wilderness (Northwestern University), Intimate Apparel (SUNY Brockport), Ghost Story (Kane Repertory Theatre), Lines in the Dust (Geva Theatre Center), Reroute (24 Hour Plays: Nationals). Associate/Assistant Credit: Blues for an Alabama Sky (Remy Bumppo), Nina Simone: Four Women (Arena Stage), In the Heights (Seattle Rep), Quixote Nuevo (Hartford Stage/Huntington Theatre Company) and The Luckiest People (Actors Theatre of Charlotte/NNPN). Jasmine has also taught at the Berkshire Theatre Group and the Redhouse Arts Center in Syracuse, NY.

Oli Forsyth's (Playwright, Brace Brace) play Brace Brace premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in 2024. He was the recipient of the Jerwood New Playwright award in the same year and is currently under commission to the Royal Court for a new play. In 2021, he was invited to join Mike Bartlett's writing group at Hampstead Theatre and was commissioned to write The Pox, for the main stage. In 2019 Cash Cow was produced at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs, quickly followed by a run in Edinburgh. Also in 2019, Such Filthy F*cks, a Smoke & Oakum/Pleasance co-production ran at The Vaults Festival in London. Oli's earlier work includes: Tinderbox (2014) which was nominated for an Amnesty International Award; Cornermen (2015) at The Old Red Lion and The Pleasance, then transferring to VAULT Festival and touring in co-production with Red Ladder Company/New Diorama Theatre (2018). New Diorama Theatre/Smoke & Oakum co-produced Happy Dave (2016) and Kings (2017).

Elizabeth Margolius (Director, Brace Brace) is a Jeff Award-winning stage and movement director, who most recently received the award for Director of a Musical for Shattered Globe Theatre's London Road. A five-time Joseph Jefferson Award nominee, Elizabeth's selected directorial credits also include: The Da Vinci Code for Drury Lane Theatre, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk for Northlight Theatre, Fiddler on the Roof for Drury Lane Theatre, Tidy and Rose for Renaissance Theaterworks, Crimes of the Heart for American Stage, Le Loup-garou for Opera Southwest, I and You, Silent Sky, Miss Holmes and The Bridges of Madison County for Peninsula Players, Queen of the Mist for Firebrand Theatre, The Scarlet Ibis for Chicago Opera Theater, Machinal (Movement Director) and Uncle Philip's Coat for Greenhouse Theater, Haymarket: The Anarchist's Songbook for Underscore Theatre, The Girl in the Train for Chicago Folks Operetta, Goldstar, Ohio for American Theater Company, The Merry Wives of Windsor for Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Assistant Director), Opus 1861 for City Lit Theater, Violet for Bailiwick Chicago and Bernarda Alba and Songs for a New World for Bohemian Theatre Ensemble.

ABOUT SHATTERED GLOBE THEATRE

Shattered Globe Theatre seeks to redefine what it means to be an ensemble theatre, discover new connections between story, artist and audience, and explore drama from bold, challenging perspectives. Shattered Globe Theatre was born in a storefront space on Halsted Street in 1991. Since then, SGT has produced more than 80 plays, including nine American and world premieres, and garnered an impressive 53 Jeff Awards and 134 Jeff Award nominations, as well as the acclaim of critics and audiences alike. Guided by Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner, Shattered Globe's values are rooted in a commitment to racial equity, respect for all artists and support for the ensemble, while creating new opportunities to amplify traditionally marginalized voices and collaborate in all aspects of its work. Through initiatives such as the Protégé Program, Shattered Globe creates a space which allows emerging artists to grow and share in the ensemble experience.

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