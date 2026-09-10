VLADIMIR to Open Shattered Globe's 36th Season

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Shattered Globe Theatre will open its 36th Season with the Midwest premiere of Erika Sheffer's Vladimir, an unflinching drama of resistance directed by Ensemble Member Lou Contey*, playing October 2 – November 14, 2026 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Vladimir features Ensemble Members Rebecca Jordan*, Drew Schad* and Adam Schulmerich*, Associate Artist Steve Peebles+, with Isabel Alamein, Kseniya Janyan, Juliana Liscio, Laila Malak, Tristan Odenkirk and Ben Perry.

In a world where facts are manipulated and fear is currency, the truth becomes dangerous. As a new authoritarian government tightens its grip on Russia, Erika Sheffer's Vladimir follows an independent journalist who uncovers a story that could expose the truth behind a nation in transition. But when every headline comes with consequences and every source becomes a target, she must decide how much she's willing to sacrifice for the story. Vladimir is a gripping political thriller about what happens when silence becomes complicity.

The production team includes Joe Shermoly (Scenic Designer), KClare McKellaston (Costume Designer), Shelley Strasser* (Lighting Designer), Christopher Kriz+ (Original Music and Sound Designer), Nga Sze Chan (Props Designer), Erin Pleake (Projection Designer), Elise Kauzlaric (Dialect Coach), Maren Robinson (Dramaturg), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), Ellie Fey* (Assistant Lighting Designer), E Tylkowski (Production Manager), Nick Peebles (Technical Director), Leah Donovan (Lead Electrician), Tina M. Jach* (Production Stage Manager) and Emily Nicholas (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Denotes SGT Ensemble Member +Denotes SGT Artistic Associate



Photo Credit: Jeff Kurysz.

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