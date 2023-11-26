Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

VIDEO: Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)

The final performance is today, November 26th.

By: Nov. 26, 2023

VIDEO: Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)

Lyric Opera of Chicago has released video footage of Nina Stemme from their production of Janáček’s JENŮFA.

Watch the footage below!

In the clip, a despondent Kostelnička (soprano Nina Stemme) begs for her stepdaughter Jenůfa's forgiveness and understanding, before being taken away to pay for her crimes.

The final performance of Janáček’s JENŮFA is today, Sunday, November 26 at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Jenůfa’s all-star cast is led by two of opera’s biggest superstars: Lise Davidsen, in her thrilling Lyric debut, and Nina Stemme, who was unforgettable in the title role of Strauss’s Elektra in the 2018/19 Season. Also making their Lyric debuts are Pavel Černoch and Richard Trey Smagur.

Czech conductor Jakub Hrůša, who is renowned for his mastery of his country’s operas, makes his highly anticipated U.S. operatic debut. The daring staging by Claus Guth debuted to thunderous applause at London’s Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, in 2021. This startling production, seen in the U.S. for the first time and led by revival director Axel Weidauer, has been hailed for its deep psychological insights into Janáček’s complex emotional world.





