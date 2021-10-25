VIDEO: Taylor Rogers Releases 'oldhills'

Philosophical modern folk artist Taylor Rogers today revisited her 2019 album NOA for a new collaboration with videographer Carl Solether (Beach House, Carly Rae Jepsen, Albert Hammond Jr). "oldhills" takes Rogers' original composition through a stunning visual journey where Solether's warm artistic touch conveys the bittersweet sentiment of a love story's end.

"oldhills" was shot during a road trip across the northeastern United States as Solether relocated from Illinois to New York state. The narrative of the video follows it's protagonist over a single day on the road. Solether's treatment cuts to the heart of the genesis of "oldhills", which was written while Rogers drove between shows during a tour in 2017. Rogers explains, "While driving down south from the northeast, curving around oldhills, a new crush who was also part of an old story consumed my spirit. From these moments on the road, I began humming the melody of a guitar riff my brother had written years ago, and 'oldhills' was born." She continues "The song captures a feeling of wanting someone you cannot be with, someone you should not be with. Both new crushes and old lovers can bring about these feelings--oldhills moves over and around nostalgia and letting go, between desires for past and possible flames, and the pain of refusing those desperate yearnings."

The collaboration between Rogers and Solether is not the first time that Rogers has returned to the NOA album since its release. The album was always intended as a multimedia collaborative arts project, which was realized in May 2021 with the release of NOA : a music film, a 45-minute-long essential visual counterpart to the album (noamusicfilm.com). The music film was produced in partnership with Indiana-based cinematographer Lillian Walker and features 11 out of the album's 13 songs, interpreted through a cast of Chicago-area movement artists. The project as a whole centers on the idea that being intimate with our darkest emotional shades can be a liberatory act.

"Oldhills," which was not featured in the music film, keeps this theme and spirit of shared artistry alive. Solether's camera paints an intimate picture of haunting love through captured snatches of landscapes and artfully framed moments of everyday solitude.

NOA has gained critical acclaim from a variety of tastemakers, including Folk Radio, For Folk's Sake, and Substream. The project continues to live and breathe with the music film, the new video single "oldhills," a series of live Chicago performances, as well as through Rogers' dissertation research in Philosophy and Gender Studies at Northwestern University.

Taylor Rogers - "Oldhills"

Stream: smarturl.it/oldhills

Vocals + Guitar: Taylor Rogers

Drums + Vocal Harmonies: Cory Rogers

Cello: Shannon Hayden

Violin: Lucy Little

Produced by: Taylor Rogers and Nate Vaughan

Mixed by: Nate Vaughan

Mastered by: Chip Reardin

