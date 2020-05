Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Goodman Theatre has released a new video in its I Am The Goodman series.

Meet Production Stage Manager Alden Vasquez as he shares his journey from Goodman intern in 1983 to a current Production Stage Manager.

Vasquez shares that he is looking forward to stage managing his 30th production of "A Christmas Carol."

Watch the video below!

