VIDEO: Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric

It's all about the journey for bel canto superstar Lawrence Brownlee. The renowned tenor discusses his character's growth and how he prepares for the nine astonishing high C's in "A mes amis" in this interview with Lyric Opera of Chicago. See Lawrence Brownlee as Tonio in Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT, onstage at Lyric November 4-25.

Marie, the lovable, irrepressible spirited heroine — a foundling, raised by soldiers — loves handsome Tonio. Things get complicated when the Marquise carts her off to refine her with a “proper” education. In one exhilarating number after another, Marie throws off coloratura flourishes like shooting stars, while her tenor sweetheart pops out nine high Cs in a single aria!

Bel canto superstar Lawrence Brownlee and comedic veteran Alessandro Corbelli partner with the dazzling Lisette Oropesa in her eagerly awaited Lyric debut.

The marvelously stylish Speranza Scappucci conducts Laurent Pelly's quick-witted, uproarious production.




