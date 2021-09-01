VIDEO: Get An Extended Look at KINKY BOOTS at Paramount Theatre

Nearly 16 months after dimming its famous marquee due to COVID-19, Aurora's Paramount Theatre has started rehearsals for its 10th Anniversary Broadway Series season opener, Kinky Boots, marking a pivotal moment for the second largest subscription house in the nation as it returns to live performances! Get an extended look at the production here!

Kinky Boots - the flashy, sassy, sexy story of big heels invading a small town - shook Broadway and was adored by critics and audiences, winning every major Best Musical Award including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. The now mega-popular musical features high-kicking music and lyrics by Grammy-winner Cyndi Lauper, and a book rooted in fun, love and acceptance by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein.

Now it's Paramount's turn to try Lola's red, thigh-high stilettos on for size with the first regional production of Kinky Boots, fiercely directed by Paramount's Associate Artistic Producer and Casting Director Trent Stork.

Meet Charlie, a reluctant shoemaker, and Lola, a fierce drag queen. Charlie and Lola could not be more different. But when they find common ground in shoes, they see a whole new world of possibilities that will turn their small town upside down, and just might save Charlie's failing shoe factory. Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. From its glorious costumes, to its dizzyingly tall heels and songs that will leave audiences humming for days, no show captures what it means to do what you love and love what you do more than Kinky Boots.