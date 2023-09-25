VIDEO: Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

October 20th through 22nd, 2023.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Get a first look at Prieto ahead of a run at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. A cultural high point of our city’s Latino Heritage Month, the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival Destinos showcases Latino theater artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S., and Latin America.

A partner since the festival’s inception, Chicago Shakespeare joins Chicago Latino Theater Alliance in presenting Prieto, an autobiographical coming-of-age story, written and performed by Yosimar Reyes.

In a playful performance as his younger self, Reyes gives audiences a glimpse into his childhood in East San Jose as he comes to understand the complex intersection of his queerness and his identity as an undocumented American.

Against a backdrop of poverty and politics, Reyes navigates topics typically entrenched in struggle with levity—in search of truth, clarity, and above all, joy. 

Prieto is a co-production with Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Chicago Latino Theater Alliance.

October 20 - 22, 2023 in the theater Upstairs at Chicago Shakespeare written and performed by Yosimar Reyes directed by Kat Evasco and Sean San José produced by the Living Word Project







