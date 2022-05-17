VIDEO: Get A First Look At Lookingglass Theatre's ALICE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Lookingglass Theatre's ALICE, now on stage at Water Tower Water Works.

It's about birth and becoming, transition and transformation, and holding fast to the fantastic in the face of it all. It's the anthem of Theatre Without a Net. And after a 7-year hiatus, the beloved story of a 7-year-old girl is back - painted in a fresh coat of magic for a new generation (audience and artist) to discover.

Ensemble Member David Catlin, whose catalog of work (Moby Dick, The Little Prince, and others) has sculpted the Lookingglass aesthetic, adapts and directs this 90-minute dream-dazzle that will leave you breathless and believing the impossible. After a period of accelerated change, Lookingglass Alice returns to ask through ages, "Who are you?"

Lookingglass is an ensemble based company, with a dedicated group of artists composing its roster of Ensemble Members, Artistic Associates, and Teaching Artists.