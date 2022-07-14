VIDEO: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS at the Chopin Theatre

Due to popular demand Kokandy Productions' hit Chicago storefront premiere of Cruel Intentions: The '90 Musical has added two additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, August 21, 2022 at The Chopin Theatre (Studio), 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Check out clips from the production below!

Tickets for all performances are currently available at kokandyproductions.com.

This flirty and fun, nostalgia-packed show laced with hits from '90s including No Doubt, Jewel, Britney Spears, Garbage and many more is created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble and based on the film by Roger Kumble. Kokandy's production is directed by Artistic Associate Adrian Abel Azevedo (he/him) with music direction by Isabella Isherwood (she/her) and choreography by Laura Savage (she/her).

The cast includes David Moreland (he/him) as the sauve and manipulative Sebastian Valmont, Maddison Denault (she/her) as Kathryn Merteuil, the "Marcia F*cking Brady of the Upper East Side" and Kelcy Taylor (she/her) as "paradigm of chastity and virtue" Annette Hardgrove. Anabella Oddo (she/her) and Elizabeth Lesinski (she/her) will play Cecile Caldwell and her mother Bunny, with Maxel Schingen (he/they), as Ronald Clifford, Cecile's cello teacher. Josh Pablo Szabo (he/they) and Jimmy Romano (he/him) round out the cast as Blaine Tuttle and Greg McConnell.

The Manchester Prep ensemble includes Niki-Charisse Franco (she/her), Justin Grey McPike (they/them) Jaxson Smith (he/him) and TJ Tapp (she/her). Swings include Abby Denault (she/her), Kolby Cardwell (any pronouns), Erika Rose (she/her) and Maxel Schingen (he/they).



Based on the acclaimed hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical is the ultimate throwback party. Rulers of their elite Manhattan prep school, Sebastian and Kathryn have placed a mischievous bet. As their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at Manchester Prep, the two devilish step-siblings become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance in this raucous jukebox throwback, featuring fresh takes on familiar '90s jams from No Doubt, *NSYNC, Garbage, Goo Goo Dolls, TLC and more.

"School's out and Kokandy is oh-so-ready for a cruel summer!" comments Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham. "We couldn't be more excited for audiences to celebrate this fun and flirty show with us. Get ready to indulge all your guilty pleasures: being back at the theatre, bopping along to '90s jams and toasting a movie that we've seen too many times to count!"

The production team includes Mara Ishihara Zinky (she/her, scenic designer), Uriel Gómez (he/him, costume designer), G "Max" Maxin IV (he/him, lighting designer), Mike Patrick (he/him, sound designer), Katie Gallegos (she/her, properties designer), Kirsten Baity (they/them, intimacy designer), Emily Marazzo (she/her, stage manager), Erik Strebig (they/them, production manager), Alan Weusthoff (he/him, technical director), Kendyl Meyer (they/them, assistant stage manager), Leo Aranda (he/him, assistant lighting designer), Lynsy Folckomer (she/her, sound engineer), Brennan Urbi (he/they, casting associate), David Geinosky (he/him, scenic painter), Scot Kokandy (he/him, executive producer) and Derek Van Barham (he/him, producing artistic director).