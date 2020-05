"Bet your bottom dollar you'll lose your blues in Chicago..."

ABC hosted Chicago artists performing "Chicago (That Toddlin' Town)" from home, featuring Chicago and Broadway's HAMILTON, Miguel Cervantes, the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Joffrey Ballet, representing the hundreds of artists and arts organizations that make up the richest arts community in the country. At Home Now, Back on Stage Soon!

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You