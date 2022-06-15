Uptown Music Theater Announces Casting For September Show SEUSSICAL

Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The performances will be held at Northwood Theater, 945 North Avenue, Highland Park, IL on September 2, 3, 9, 10 at 7:30pm and September 3, 4, 10, 11 at 2:00pm.

Tickets available soon at https://www.umthp.org/tickets

The cast of Seussical the Musical includes:

The Cat in the Hat - Christopher Finch

Horton the Elephant - Michael Kirby

JoJo - Elin Seiler

Gertrude McFuzz - Sydney Hendrix

Mayzie LaBird - Jeanmarie Lapointe

Bird Girls - Josie David, Madison Taylor, Rebecca Watson, Jeri Hart

The Wickersham Brothers - Jeff Grossman, Henry Gessner, Jamie Davidson

Sour Kangaroo - Marianne Embree

Mrs. Mayor of Whoville - Kimberly Karlin

Mr. Mayor of Whoville - Al Katz-Mariani

General Genghis Kahn Schmitz - Matt Canon

Ensemble - Faith Bas, Amanda Carol, Paxton Cobb, Sara Deodhar, Mollie Dibble, Lisa Friedman, Samantha Gassel, Hailey Gordon, Jamie Gross, Tahlia Herbst, Michaela Hutchinson, Kelly Jacqueline, Maizie Landfear, Daniel Ornelas, Emma Pell, Jonathan Protus, Gabriella Rausa, Rick Schram, Corey James Truger, Sue Vani, Nathaniel Vodak, Hayley Yussman

The production team includes: Larry Mason (producer); Debra Goldman (director); Marty Karlin (music director); Sarah Makkawy (choreographer); Sue Jacobson (assistant director); Chris Morgan (technical director), Bob Silton (set designer), Martha Shuford (costume designer), and Quinn Coretti (stage manager).

For more information, please visit https://www.umthp.org/upcoming