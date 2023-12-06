Upcoming Shows At The Den to Feature Alonzo Bodden, Danny LoPriore, Stephen Kramer Glickman & Scott Seiss

The Den Theatre has revealed that Alonzo Bodden, Danny LoPriore, Stephen Kramer Glickman, and Scott Seiss coming to The Heath Mainstage in March and April, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or by calling (773) 697-3830.

March 21, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40



A regular panel member on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for close to 30 years. In 2019 Alonzo starred in his fourth stand-up special. His first big comedy break came when he was on the “New Faces of Comedy” showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, but it was as the season three winner of a popular comic showcase on a major network, where Alonzo was first introduced to America.

Since then, he has starred in multiple comedy specials and made appearances on some of the most popular television shows and films of the era. A car and motorcycle aficionado, Bodden hosted Speed Channel’s 101 Cars You Must Drive and has joined Jay Leno for several off-road trips.

Alonzo released his fifth comedy CD titled Man Overboard. Alonzo has been performing on Jazz Cruises and hosted the Capital Jazz Festival. His comedy riffs have been compared to jazz solos by some of the greatest jazz artists from Marcus Miller to Robert Glasper to Dee Dee Bridgewater. He’s also a regular on The Young Turks where he gives his unique take on what’s going on in the world.

Danny LoPriore

March 28, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $45



Danny is a Podcast host, Social Media Star, musician & comedian. He’s also known for his time as the co-host on the extremely popular podcast “The Basement Yard” with host Joe Santagato.



Stephen Kramer Glickman

March 22, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40



Stephen Kramer Glickman is best known for playing Gustavo Rocque on the Nickelodeon hit series “Big Time Rush” and constantly yelling at his “Dogs!”. More recently, Glickman starred alongside Jennifer Aniston and Andy Samberg in the Warner Brothers animated film “Storks” as Pigeon Toady which is currently streaming on Netflix. Glickman started his career playing Shrek in the original Broadway workshops and readings of “Shrek the Musical” and his 2021 debut music album “The Moving Company” just passed 600,000,000 plays on Tiktok with his cover of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”. On television Glickman has been seen on Workaholics, Stuck in the Middle, The Really Loud House and has appeared in movies including Monster Hunter and White Fang for Netflix.



Scott Seiss

April 13, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - $42



Originally from Baltimore, Scott Seiss has racked up hundreds of millions of views across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter with his "Angry Retail Guy" videos. He's headlined comedy clubs across the country and, notably, has opened for Patton Oswalt, Joe Gatto, Roy Wood Jr., and Josh Wolf. He was also recently cast in the upcoming Universal feature film Cocaine Bear directed by Elizabeth Banks. With a sharp, silly, and energetic sense of humor, Scott combines everyday observational comedy with a lot of yelling about how men should sit down to pee, and, of course, customer service.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit Click Here.

