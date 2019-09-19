Underscore Theatre Co. Presents PROXY

Underscore Theatre Company launches its 2019-20 season with the non-Equity world premiere of PROXY by Alexander Sage Oyen, Rachel Franco and Austin Regan, a story of journalistic and personal integrity set to a punk rock score, directed by Stephanie Rohr with music direction by T.J. Anderson. PROXY will play October 18 - November 24, 2019at Underscore's newly-remodeled, permanent home, The Understudy, 4609 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at underscoretheatre.org. The press opening is Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Jonas Davidow, Tessa Dettman, Carisa Gonzalez, Michael Mejia and Jenny Rudnick. Swings: Kyle Kite andSinclair Willman.

Fifteen years ago, when she was a kid, Vanessa was almost murdered by her best friend. Now she is an investigative journalist in a bind, and she decides to do what anyone would do - exploit her personal story by disguising herself and interviewing her childhood best friend and attempted murderer. Vanessa must navigate her estranged family and confront her trauma in the age of going viral. Who has the right to tell our story? When we have been traumatized, how do we pass that pain onto others - and can we ever really heal?

The production team includes Jeremy Hollis (scenic design), Christina Leinicke (costume design), Benjamin Carne (lighting design) andAdrian Hadlock (props design).





