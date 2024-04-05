U.S. Premiere of Harry Milas' THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE Extends at Steppenwolf

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The U.S. Premiere of Harry Milas’ The Unfair Advantage, playing in Steppenwolf’s Merle Reskin Garage Space, will now run through May 5, 2024. Playing to only 35 people per performance, this acclaimed, theatrical event by Australia’s leading sleight of hand specialist is selling out houses in Chicago after unanimously positive audience reaction and critical acclaim.

Tickets for the intimate, unique, and unprecedented hour-long theatrical event are available at unfairadvantage.show. Tickets are $70 and four tickets per performance will be available for $20 for students, young professionals under age 35, and artists.

The production runs Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm; Fridays at 7:00pm and 9:00pm; Saturdays at 4:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:00pm; and Sundays at 2:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.

More info about the production is available at unfairadvantage.show. The Unfair Advantage had been performing at the top of the pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge since early 2023, continuously selling out quickly.

Harry Milas takes audiences on a journey of deception, into a world that very few have experienced and even fewer talk about. The Unfair Advantage is a rare and intimate experience, as audiences experience the secrets of card cheating. Already a highly lauded magician, Harry reveals the secrets behind his skills as a sought-after security weapon for the world's top casinos.

Before participating in the experience, audiences will be asked to sign a legal contract of confidentiality. Please bear this in mind when electing to take part. Harry explains, "Audience members will join me around a small table, as I reveal - step by step - how magicians, card cheaters and mentalists fool the world."

The Unfair Advantage is created and performed by Harry Milas and is produced in the US by Pemberley Productions and Lauren Eisinger Productions, in association with PitStop Productions.

