 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

UIS Performing Arts Center to Launch New Studio Theatre Season With Sensory-Friendly and Family Series

UIS Performing Arts Center announced a new Studio Theatre season featuring a Play Date Series for young children, a Date Night Series, sensory-friendly performances, and

By:
UIS Performing Arts Center to Launch New Studio Theatre Season With Sensory-Friendly and Family Series

UIS Performing Arts Center has announced the return of its local intimate Studio Theatre programming, featuring sensory-friendly performances, the popular Date Night Series, a new Play Date Series created for young audiences and their caregivers, and the return of A Ground Floor Production in collaboration with the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership.

Designed to create meaningful connections between artists and audiences, these performances offer unique opportunities to experience music, theatre, dance, and storytelling in the welcoming environment of the UIS Studio Theatre. With limited seating and an up-close atmosphere, the UIS Studio Theatre provides an immersive setting where audiences can engage with performers in a more personal way.

“We are dedicated to providing a welcoming space where everyone in our community can enjoy the arts,” says Carly Shank, Director of Artistic Programs at UIS Performing Arts Center. “The UIS Studio Theatre allows for a more intimate experience that encourages connection, participation, and discovery. This season, we are especially excited to expand our offerings with the new Play Date Series, creating opportunities for our youngest audience members and their caregivers to experience the joy of live performance together.”

The season begins with A Ground Floor Production: What the Constitution Means to Me, presented September 17–20. This powerful theatrical experience is presented in collaboration with the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership. Part memoir, part history lesson, and part lively conversation, this powerful theatrical experience brings the U.S. Constitution to life through humor, storytelling, and the personal experiences of playwright Heidi Schreck. The play explores the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that has shaped their lives, inspiring conversations about democracy, history, and the future of our country.

New this season, the Play Date Series invites children ages 0–5 and their caregivers to experience gentle, interactive arts experiences designed to encourage curiosity, movement, imagination, and play. The series includes:

  • Play Date: Rockballet Remix — September 26
  • Play Date: Tiny Disco – Halloween — October 17
  • Play Date: Blue – Theatre for Very Young Children — November 21

Returning for another season, the Date Night Series offers audiences an opportunity to enjoy an evening of music and culture by skilled local artists in the UIS Studio Theatre. These performances include:

  • Date Night with Jazz by Location — September 25
  • Date Night with Greek Folk Traditions — October 9
  • Date Night with Dreams: Vocal Music — October 16

UIS Performing Arts Center's sensory-friendly performances continue to provide welcoming opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to experience live performance in a relaxed environment. These performances are thoughtfully designed with sensory needs in mind and feature reduced sound levels, no sudden lighting changes, and a more flexible audience experience.

This season's sensory-friendly performances include:

  • Experience Music for All Ages — November 19
  • Experience World Music and Dance — February 9

“Arts experiences should be accessible and meaningful for everyone,” says Shank. “Whether someone is attending their first performance, introducing a young child to the arts, or looking for a more relaxed environment to enjoy a show, the UIS Studio Theatre provides a space where audiences can feel comfortable, engaged, and connected.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on UIS Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Ali Siddiq: Custom Fit
10/23 - 10/23/2026
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
11/14 - 11/14/2026
Recent Articles
ALI SIDDIQ: THE CUSTOM FIT TOUR to Stop at UIS Performing Arts Center
ALI SIDDIQ: THE CUSTOM FIT TOUR to Stop at UIS Performing Arts Center
6/23/2026
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE to Return to UIS Performing Arts Center
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE to Return to UIS Performing Arts Center
5/27/2026
Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS

Disney's The Little Mermaid in Chicago Disney's The Little Mermaid
The Performing Arts Center (7/18-8/02)
EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase in Chicago EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Chicago Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-7/26) PHOTOS
In the Continuum in Chicago In the Continuum
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in the Noyes Cultural Arts Center (7/25-8/09)
Rhythm World 36 Faculty Showcase in Chicago Rhythm World 36 Faculty Showcase
Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago (8/07-8/07)
Greenroom Improv in Chicago Greenroom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (10/10-10/10)
The Notebook in Chicago The Notebook
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/06-8/16)
High School Musical in Chicago High School Musical
Al Larson Cultural Center (8/01-8/09)
Sketch Playlist in Chicago Sketch Playlist
iO Theater (6/04-8/06)
Elgin Symphony Orchestra in Chicago Elgin Symphony Orchestra
Raue Center For The Arts (12/11-12/11)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets