UIS Performing Arts Center to Launch New Studio Theatre Season With Sensory-Friendly and Family Series

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UIS Performing Arts Center has announced the return of its local intimate Studio Theatre programming, featuring sensory-friendly performances, the popular Date Night Series, a new Play Date Series created for young audiences and their caregivers, and the return of A Ground Floor Production in collaboration with the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership.

Designed to create meaningful connections between artists and audiences, these performances offer unique opportunities to experience music, theatre, dance, and storytelling in the welcoming environment of the UIS Studio Theatre. With limited seating and an up-close atmosphere, the UIS Studio Theatre provides an immersive setting where audiences can engage with performers in a more personal way.

“We are dedicated to providing a welcoming space where everyone in our community can enjoy the arts,” says Carly Shank, Director of Artistic Programs at UIS Performing Arts Center. “The UIS Studio Theatre allows for a more intimate experience that encourages connection, participation, and discovery. This season, we are especially excited to expand our offerings with the new Play Date Series, creating opportunities for our youngest audience members and their caregivers to experience the joy of live performance together.”

The season begins with A Ground Floor Production: What the Constitution Means to Me, presented September 17–20. This powerful theatrical experience is presented in collaboration with the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership. Part memoir, part history lesson, and part lively conversation, this powerful theatrical experience brings the U.S. Constitution to life through humor, storytelling, and the personal experiences of playwright Heidi Schreck. The play explores the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that has shaped their lives, inspiring conversations about democracy, history, and the future of our country.

New this season, the Play Date Series invites children ages 0–5 and their caregivers to experience gentle, interactive arts experiences designed to encourage curiosity, movement, imagination, and play. The series includes:

Play Date: Rockballet Remix — September 26

Play Date: Tiny Disco – Halloween — October 17

Play Date: Blue – Theatre for Very Young Children — November 21

Returning for another season, the Date Night Series offers audiences an opportunity to enjoy an evening of music and culture by skilled local artists in the UIS Studio Theatre. These performances include:

Date Night with Jazz by Location — September 25

Date Night with Greek Folk Traditions — October 9

Date Night with Dreams: Vocal Music — October 16

UIS Performing Arts Center's sensory-friendly performances continue to provide welcoming opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to experience live performance in a relaxed environment. These performances are thoughtfully designed with sensory needs in mind and feature reduced sound levels, no sudden lighting changes, and a more flexible audience experience.

This season's sensory-friendly performances include:

Experience Music for All Ages — November 19

Experience World Music and Dance — February 9

“Arts experiences should be accessible and meaningful for everyone,” says Shank. “Whether someone is attending their first performance, introducing a young child to the arts, or looking for a more relaxed environment to enjoy a show, the UIS Studio Theatre provides a space where audiences can feel comfortable, engaged, and connected.

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