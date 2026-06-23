ALI SIDDIQ: THE CUSTOM FIT TOUR to Stop at UIS Performing Arts Center

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Comedian Ali Siddiq has announced the extension of his international standup tour Ali Siddiq: Custom Fit with over 30 additional markets in September through January 2027. Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 23, 2026. Pre-sales for 2nd Act Campaign Donors $125+ start on Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m..

Ali's highly anticipated new standup special My Father, the latest hour in a string of viral award-winning specials, premiered on his YouTube Channel on Father's Day, June 21st. The special caps off the first half of what has already been a banner year for the prolific comic. In February, Ali won the 2026 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety (Series or Special) for his comedy special Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons. This marks the first time an independently produced and released YouTube special has been nominated and/or won a major award. In April, Ali won three 2026 Webby Awards (Best Video & Film Comedy, Best Video & Film Individual Performance, and People's Voice Winner) for his standup special Ali Siddiq: Rugged.

Ali Siddiq has built a dedicated massive fanbase clamoring to attend his live shows and watch his masterful specials. His catalogue of beloved specials includes his first hour special in 2018 It's Bigger Than These Bars (5M+ views) which was taped inside a Texas jail. He premiered his four-part stand-up series The Domino Effect 1-4 in 2022-2024 which has amassed over 51 million views. The storytelling saga cemented Ali's reputation as a master craftsman of narrative comedy. Each chapter became a cultural event, landing Ali among the top-viewed comedians on YouTube year after year.

Also during that time, Ali released the special Don't Judge A Book By Its Cover (2023) which has amassed 7.5 million views. Deadline included Ali in their list of “Comics Who Won 2025” following the release of 3 more hour standup specials in that year alone, My Two Sons (15M+ views), Rugged (10M+ views) and Mondays (6M+ views). An emerging comedy mogul, Ali also Executive Produces and distributes specials for multiple other comedians including Malik S., Ryan Davis, and Marcus D. Wiley. In May 2026, he released Ali Siddiq Presents: The Jive Turkeys, a taping of the popular, annual Houston stand-up comedy showcase that for two decades has taken place on the night before Thanksgiving, featuring a curated lineup of comedians and spoken-word artists.

For more information visit www.AliSiddiq.com

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