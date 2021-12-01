Two Weeks Left to See Tracy Letts' BUG at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company returned to live performances after 20 months with the cult classic hit, Bug by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning ensemble member Tracy Letts. Originally shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, Bug had a jaw-dropping return under the direction of Tony winner David Cromer with the entire original cast. The prescient story has taken on even more meaning since its reopening on November 14, receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics.

Only 12 performances remain. Bug must close Sunday, December 12 in the Downstairs Theater, 1650 N Halsted St.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at steppenwolf.org or 312-335-1650. Discounts available, including new Artists & Essential Workers discount, expanded 20-for-$20 program, Pay-Your-Age performances, $5 teen tickets through the Teen Arts Pass, and more.

Ensemble member Carrie Coon reprises her stunning performance as Agnes in Bug. She can also be seen in movie theaters in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, named the #1 movie in America. Coon, who has been celebrated for her TV roles in The Leftovers and Fargo, joins a new TV series-Julian Fellowes's highly anticipated The Gilded Age premiering on HBO in January 2022.

Namir Smallwood returns to the Steppenwolf stage fresh off his widely acclaimed performance in Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over, which was the first play to reopen Broadway this past summer. Full cast and creative team bios available at bit.ly/BUGSTC.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow