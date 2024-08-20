Trap Door Theatre to Present THE MARTYRDOM OF PETER OHEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trap Door Theatre will open its 31st season of repertory and mainstage combined work with a remount of the Trap Door favorite of The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey featuring a new cast of stellar Trap Door ensemble members. Adapted from Sławomir Mrożek's play by Nicole Wiesner, The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey will be directed by Resident Choreographer Miguel Long, and Managing Director Nicole Wiesner, who codirected the original production in 2022. The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey will play September 19th – 28th, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773)-384-0494. The press opening is on opening night, Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 8:00 pm.

The cast includes Holly Cerney, David Lovejoy, Joan Nahid, Tia Pinson, Kieth Surney, Bob Wilson, and Carl Wisniewski.

A family's life is turned upside down when a tiger suddenly appears in their bathroom. As more and more absurd characters invade their home (a Scientist, a Government Official, a Tax Collector, and more), the family must decide whether or not to give in and join the circus.

Nominated for a Jeff Award for best Original Music in a Play, The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey examines how we cope when the world around us becomes a circus and we are the ones to pay the price.

The Production Team includes J. Michael Griggs (Scenic Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Richard Norwood (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Music Composer/Sound Designer), Miguel Long (Choreographer), Kasia Olechno (Stage Manager), Zsófia Ötvös (Make-Up Designer), Michal Janicki (Graphic Designer).

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey in Repertory

Author: Sławomir Mrożek

Adaptor: Nicole Wiesner

Directors: Miguel Long and Nicole Wiesner

Cast (in alphabetical order): Holly Cerney (Scientist), David Lovejoy (Circus Manager), Joan Nahid (Tax Collector), Tia Pinson (Mrs. Ohey), Kieth Surney (Peter Ohey), Bob Wilson (Old Man Hunter), and Carl Wisniewski (Official).

Location: Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St. Chicago, IL 60622

Dates: Regular Run: Thursday, September 19th –Saturday, September 28th, 2024

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm.

Press performance: Press are encouraged to attend opening night.

Tickets: $30 with 2-for-1 admission on Thursdays. Tickets are currently available at https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/the-martyrdom-of-peter-ohey-in-repertory/ or by calling (773) 384-0494.

Comments