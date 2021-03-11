Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trap Door Theatre Presents DISCOURSE WITHOUT GRAMMAR

Discourse Without Grammar is a joyful exploration of active listening and experimental communication.

Mar. 11, 2021  

Trap Door Theatre Presents DISCOURSE WITHOUT GRAMMAR

Trap Door Theatre will continue its 27th season with Matei Vişniec's Discourse Without Grammar, fragments from Vişniec's "Cabaret of Words".

Directed by Skye Fort, Discourse Without Grammar will open April 22nd, 2021 at 8pm (CST). The show features Venice Averyheart, Jenny Beacraft, Anarosa Butler, Marzena Bukowska, Magdalena Gera, Assaf Hochman, Neema Lahon, Emily Lotspeich, Tia Pinson, Matty Robinson and Carl Wisniewski.

What happens when words fail us? For those disappointed by debate, Discourse Without Grammar is a joyful exploration of active listening and experimental communication. Eleven performers in five countries create video performances that investigate hollow words, empty promises, and collaboration without connection.

The production team includes: Costume Designer: Rachel Sypniewski / Lighting Designer: Richard Norwood / Sound Designer: Michael Mejia / Make-up Designer: Zsofia Otvos / Graphic Designer: Michal Janicki / Stage Manager: Natalia Kliszczyk

Learn more at https://trapdoortheatre.com/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns
Al?na Watters
Al?na Watters
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
American Blues Theater Names Yussef El Guindi 2021 Blue Ink Playwriting Award Winner Photo

American Blues Theater Names Yussef El Guindi 2021 Blue Ink Playwriting Award Winner

Bach Week Festivals March 21 Virtual Benefit To Celebrate Composers Birthday Photo

Bach Week Festival's March 21 Virtual Benefit To Celebrate Composer's Birthday

Theatre in the Darks MOBY DICK IN THE DARK Photo

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK

Artemisia Theatre Announces Virtual World Premiere of Lauren Ferebees GOODS Photo

Artemisia Theatre Announces Virtual World Premiere of Lauren Ferebee's GOODS


More Hot Stories For You

  • American Blues Theater Names Yussef El Guindi 2021 Blue Ink Playwriting Award Winner
  • Bach Week Festival's March 21 Virtual Benefit To Celebrate Composer's Birthday
  • Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK
  • Artemisia Theatre Announces Virtual World Premiere of Lauren Ferebee's GOODS