Trap Door Theatre Presents DISCOURSE WITHOUT GRAMMAR

Trap Door Theatre will continue its 27th season with Matei Vişniec's Discourse Without Grammar, fragments from Vişniec's "Cabaret of Words".

Directed by Skye Fort, Discourse Without Grammar will open April 22nd, 2021 at 8pm (CST). The show features Venice Averyheart, Jenny Beacraft, Anarosa Butler, Marzena Bukowska, Magdalena Gera, Assaf Hochman, Neema Lahon, Emily Lotspeich, Tia Pinson, Matty Robinson and Carl Wisniewski.

What happens when words fail us? For those disappointed by debate, Discourse Without Grammar is a joyful exploration of active listening and experimental communication. Eleven performers in five countries create video performances that investigate hollow words, empty promises, and collaboration without connection.

The production team includes: Costume Designer: Rachel Sypniewski / Lighting Designer: Richard Norwood / Sound Designer: Michael Mejia / Make-up Designer: Zsofia Otvos / Graphic Designer: Michal Janicki / Stage Manager: Natalia Kliszczyk

