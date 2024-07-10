Tin Drum Theatre Company to Presents WINTER GARDEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tin Drum Theatre Company will present its inaugural production: "Winter Garden," an exciting new play by Steve Needham about the divisions in America's past that reverberate in our present day.

Synopsis:

Drawing historical parallels to today's political divisions, "Winter Garden" is a turbulent exploration of brotherly love, sibling rivalry, and the fragile nature of legacy.

It is November 25, 1864. A Nation divided. Families torn asunder. Abraham Lincoln has just been re-elected. The Civil War that has claimed more than half a million lives is finally nearing a bloody end. Amidst this turmoil, legendary stage actor Edwin Booth has gathered his brothers Junius and John Wilkes for a benefit performance of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar". Edwin hopes the shared stage might heal the strained family ties with his brother, John. However, he soon discovers their house to be more divided and the situation more dangerous than he imagined. What is John Wilkes planning to do and how far might a brother's love go in preventing a tragedy? Long-held resentments rise to the surface as Edwin tries to reconcile the volatile relationship and dispel the gathering shadows that threaten to destroy the family legacy and his life's work.

***

"Winter Garden" is inspired by an actual performance given by the Booth Brothers on November 25, 1864, at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City to raise funds for a statue of Shakespeare in Central Park. John Wilkes played Marc Antony to Edwin's Brutus and Junius's Cassius. Less than five months later, President Lincoln would be assassinated, and the Booth family would never be the same again.

Website/Tickets: www.tindrumtheatre.com

Regular $25

Student $15

Cast:

The production features Teddy Boone as Edwin Booth, Jacob Coggshall as John Wilkes Booth, Joey Banks as Junius Booth, Jr., and Tony DiPisa as William Stuart.

Comments