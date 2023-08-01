TimeLine Theatre's Summer Program to Present Free Teen Ensemble Shows at Logan Center for the Arts

TimeLine Theatre’s TimeLine South ensemble will present two free performances of a new devised work of live theater, entitled The Bereaved and subtitled “Learning to Let Go,” on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 12 at 2 p.m. at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. on the campus of the University of Chicago.

TimeLine South, a unique, immersive summer arts program for teens, is part of TimeLine’s Living History Education Program, which brings the company’s mission to Chicago Public Schools through arts-integration residencies.

For the past six weeks, the 14-member, 2023 TimeLine South ensemble has been learning skills in acting, writing, movement, and design from professional Chicago theater artists. Their training culminates with two live performances of a new devised piece of theater they conceive and create that speaks to their collective interests, experiences and passionate belief in the power of art.

Don’t wait to secure your chance to be in the audience. Tickets are free but reservations are recommended. Learn more and reserve tickets online at timelinetheatre.com/timeline-south or by phone via the TimeLine Theatre Box Office, (773) 281-8463 x6.

Now celebrating its sixth year, TimeLine South is a unique arts program that provides teens a safe space for self-expression, creativity, and ensemble building on the south side of Chicago. Each summer, teens have the opportunity to learn basic skills in theatre and performing arts from some of the most experienced and dynamic artists in the city, and explore topics that they feel a strong curiosity about and connection to. TimeLine South promotes leadership in the arts and teaches teens that theatre can also be a vehicle for social justice. TimeLine South is offered Monday through Friday for six weeks and includes field trips to Chicago arts organizations and sessions with professional guest artists. The program is free to join and pays ensemble members a stipend. No prior experience in theater is necessary.

TimeLine South is led by Tiffany Fulson, TimeLine’s Artistic Producer of Innovative Partnerships, with support by Juliet Hart, a founding Company Member and Director of TimeLine’s Living History Program, and a dedicated team of teaching artists. TimeLine South is presented in partnership with Theater and Performance Studies, partially sponsored by The Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, and sponsored in part by the Walder Foundation.

TimeLine Theatre Company was founded in April 1997 with a mission to present stories inspired by history that connect with today's social and political issues. Currently celebrating its 27th season, TimeLine has presented 88 productions, including 13 world premieres and 39 Chicago premieres, and launched the Living History Education Program, which brings the company's mission to life for students in Chicago Public Schools. TimeLine South was launched in 2018.

For more information, visit timelinetheatre.com or Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram (@TimeLineTheatre on all platforms).