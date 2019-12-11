Tickets for SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre Go On Sale Friday

Broadway In Chicago has announced that tickets for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will go on sale on Friday, December 13. SUMMER will play Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) for a limited two-week engagement February 12-23, 2020.

SUMMER features a book by Tony Award® nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony Award® winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony Award® winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony Award® nominee Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

For more information, please visit www.TheDonnaSummerMusical.com

Follow @DonnaSummerBway on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesdays at 7:30PM

Wednesdays at 7:30PM

Thursdays at 7:30 PM (added 2PM performance on Feb. 13)

Fridays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM

Sundays at 2PM & 7:30PM

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for SUMMER will go on sale on Friday, December 13 and range in price from $27-$100 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets are available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.



Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 19 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Cadillac Palace Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You