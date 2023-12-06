Tickets for All BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago 2024 Performances On Sale Now

Just in time for holiday gift giving, audiences can receive $20 off select tickets and performances to Blue Man Group Chicago now through January 7.

Dec. 06, 2023

Tickets for All BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago 2024 Performances On Sale Now

Tickets for all 2024 Blue Man Group Chicago performances at the Briar Street Theatre are now on sale. Just in time for holiday gift giving, audiences can receive $20 off select tickets and performances to Blue Man Group Chicago now through January 7 for performances through February 29, 2024. For more information, visit www.blueman.com/chicago/offers. Gift certificates are also available at the Briar Street Theatre box office.  

Blue Man Group has on ongoing run at Chicago’s Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL).  

Blue Man Group will celebrate the holiday season with an expanded performance schedule at the Briar Street Theatre. Bringing louder drummer boys and not so silent nights, the schedule includes four New Year’s Eve performances and provides more opportunities for audiences to make their holiday season extra bright.  

Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, Blue Man Group has reached more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. 

Blue Man Group Chicago recently debuted stunning new visual media upgrades to its Chicago resident show, including all-new video content, a new show opener exclusive to Chicago and 17 new screens, including a 60-foot scrim spanning the width of the stage.  


