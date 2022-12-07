Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Tickets On Sale Now For World Premiere Of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre

Directed by Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh, Villette runs February 8 – April 23, 2023.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Tickets On Sale Now For World Premiere Of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre

Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced that tickets are on sale now for the World Premiere of Villette by Sara Gmitter. Adapted from the Charlotte Brontë novel, Villette is a deeply surprising story featuring Brontë's most modern of heroines: a love story, a ghost story, and an adventurous odyssey, revealing and unraveling life's mysteries. Directed by Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh, Villette runs February 8 - April 23, 2023, at Lookingglass Theatre located in the Water Tower Water Works building, 821 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611.

"This is a story about the triumph of spirit," says writer and Lookingglass Artistic Associate Sara Gmitter. "Villette is a gift to everyone who has ever felt misunderstood." Artistic Director and Ensemble Member Heidi Stillman conveys that Lookingglass has been eager to produce this World Premiere since 2020. "We know how much this funny, exciting, moving and complex journey will resonate with audiences," she says. "The show is an indelible and thoroughly unusual heroine, and one we don't often see in stories: a shy and 'plain' woman, overlooked by most, living in the shadows. Yet, her inner life is vibrant and full of fire. It will be impossible for the audience not to fall in love with the clear-eyed, wry and soulful Lucy Snow."

You've never met a heroine like Lucy Snow. Suddenly bereft of family, friends, and funds, young Lucy journeys unaccompanied to an unfamiliar land armed only with determination, a fiercely dry sense of humor, and her prodigious brain. She soon finds herself entangled in romance and intrigue, as a vain debutante, quarrelsome teacher, and mysterious ghost draw her into a complicated maze. Will tenacious Lucy, and her wry wit, emerge intact?

Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh directs Artistic Associate Sara Gmitter's riveting adaptation of this novel by the author of Jane Eyre.



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
voting ends in


The Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gundersons THE BOOK OF WILL Photo
The Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILL
The Saint Sebastian Players'(SSP) 41st season continues with Lauren Gunderson's comedy/drama The Book of Will. Performances take place February 17–March 12, 2023 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).
SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS Announced At The Chicago Theatre, February 11 Photo
SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS Announced At The Chicago Theatre, February 11
Sarah Silverman will return to The Chicago Theatre with her Grow Some Lips tour on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT.
Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces New Artistic Director Photo
Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces New Artistic Director
The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park's premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, has announced that Peter G. Andersen will be joining the company as its new Artistic Director in January 2023. Andersen takes the artistic helm after a nationwide search and will set the stage for the thousands of annual attendees who look to Oak Park Festival Theatre not just for summer Shakespeare in the park but also for new interpretations of classic works year-round. 
Lifeline Theatre To Present FILLET OF SOLO, January 13- 22 Photo
Lifeline Theatre To Present FILLET OF SOLO, January 13- 22
Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Dorothy Milne and former Live Bait Theater Artistic Director Sharon Evans have announced the 26th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, presented by Lifeline Theatre and running in-person January 13–22, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS Announced At The Chicago Theatre, February 11SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS Announced At The Chicago Theatre, February 11
December 6, 2022

Sarah Silverman will return to The Chicago Theatre with her Grow Some Lips tour on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT.
Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces New Artistic DirectorOak Park Festival Theatre Announces New Artistic Director
December 6, 2022

The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park's premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, today announced that Peter G. Andersen will be joining the company as its new Artistic Director in January 2023. Andersen takes the artistic helm after a nationwide search and will set the stage for the thousands of annual attendees who look to Oak Park Festival Theatre not just for summer Shakespeare in the park but also for new interpretations of classic works year-round. 
Lifeline Theatre To Present FILLET OF SOLO, January 13- 22Lifeline Theatre To Present FILLET OF SOLO, January 13- 22
December 6, 2022

Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Dorothy Milne and former Live Bait Theater Artistic Director Sharon Evans are pleased to announce the 26th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, presented by Lifeline Theatre and running in-person January 13–22, 2023.
Tickets Still Available For WHEN YOU BELIEVE Featuring Chicago Cast Of Disney's THE LION KINGTickets Still Available For WHEN YOU BELIEVE Featuring Chicago Cast Of Disney's THE LION KING
December 6, 2022

An intimate event musical theatre lovers won't want to miss is coming to The Fairlie, 339 Bell Ave., Chicago, Monday, Dec. 12. When You Believe is a special benefit performance by a dozen members of the Chicago cast of Disney's The Lion King, including artists in lead roles such as Simba, Nala, Shenzi and Young Nala, and music direction by Karl Shymanovitz, who has conducted for the production since 2017.
Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company Welcomes Three New Ensemble MembersGhostlight Ensemble Theatre Company Welcomes Three New Ensemble Members
December 6, 2022

Chicago actors Nick Conrad, Courtney Marie and Reid Henry have joined Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company. All three were seen in Ghostlight productions this past season.
share