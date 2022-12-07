Tickets On Sale Now For World Premiere Of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre

Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced that tickets are on sale now for the World Premiere of Villette by Sara Gmitter. Adapted from the Charlotte Brontë novel, Villette is a deeply surprising story featuring Brontë's most modern of heroines: a love story, a ghost story, and an adventurous odyssey, revealing and unraveling life's mysteries. Directed by Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh, Villette runs February 8 - April 23, 2023, at Lookingglass Theatre located in the Water Tower Water Works building, 821 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611.

"This is a story about the triumph of spirit," says writer and Lookingglass Artistic Associate Sara Gmitter. "Villette is a gift to everyone who has ever felt misunderstood." Artistic Director and Ensemble Member Heidi Stillman conveys that Lookingglass has been eager to produce this World Premiere since 2020. "We know how much this funny, exciting, moving and complex journey will resonate with audiences," she says. "The show is an indelible and thoroughly unusual heroine, and one we don't often see in stories: a shy and 'plain' woman, overlooked by most, living in the shadows. Yet, her inner life is vibrant and full of fire. It will be impossible for the audience not to fall in love with the clear-eyed, wry and soulful Lucy Snow."

You've never met a heroine like Lucy Snow. Suddenly bereft of family, friends, and funds, young Lucy journeys unaccompanied to an unfamiliar land armed only with determination, a fiercely dry sense of humor, and her prodigious brain. She soon finds herself entangled in romance and intrigue, as a vain debutante, quarrelsome teacher, and mysterious ghost draw her into a complicated maze. Will tenacious Lucy, and her wry wit, emerge intact?

Ensemble Member Tracy Walsh directs Artistic Associate Sara Gmitter's riveting adaptation of this novel by the author of Jane Eyre.