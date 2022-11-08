Tickets Now on Sale For THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Actors Training Center

Actors Training Center, located in Wilmette, IL, has announced its production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, book by Joe Tracz music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. The show will run Friday, December 9th at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 10th at 2 pm and 6pm at the Music Institute of Chicago Evanston, Puth Family Theater, 1702 Sherman Ave.

Tickets are on sale for $18. Purchase at www.actorstrainingcenter.org

Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that tells the story of Demigod Percy, his new found powers he can't control, and a killer quest to capture Zeus's stolen lightning bolt.

Director/Choreographer, Christina Ramirez, says; "Selecting a show that challenges us to ask what 'normal' is and giving our young actors a vehicle to challenge their own demons and monsters on and off the stage is the perfect way to close out our 2022 season."

Joining Ramirez on the production team are Amy Jackson (musical director), Dave Gonzalez (fight director), Karissa Kosman (assistant fight director) Sabrina Schoenberg (associate director/choreographer) and Connor Kubil (stage manager).

Charlie Corley leads the cast, composed of 17 young performers from all over the Chicagoland area, as Percy Jackson. Other cast members include Charlie Bliwas, Joey Clemente, Allison Gregorio, Mariel Flickinger, Dylan Hartbarger, Paige Johnson, Eliana McCauley, Anna Kate McDowell, Noah Mittelman, Emma Noll, Isabelle Ornstein, Orlagh Reardon, Sofie Schulmeyer, Amelie Thai-Garcia, Megan Trubey and Sean Zielinski.

Actors Training Center's mission is to ignite passion for the performing arts at all ages and to give students a platform to use their art to effect meaningful change in their communities and the world around them.