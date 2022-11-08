Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Now on Sale For THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Actors Training Center

The show will run Friday, December 9th at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 10th at 2 pm and 6pm.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Tickets Now on Sale For THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Actors Training Center

Actors Training Center, located in Wilmette, IL, has announced its production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, book by Joe Tracz music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. The show will run Friday, December 9th at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 10th at 2 pm and 6pm at the Music Institute of Chicago Evanston, Puth Family Theater, 1702 Sherman Ave.

Tickets are on sale for $18. Purchase at www.actorstrainingcenter.org

Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that tells the story of Demigod Percy, his new found powers he can't control, and a killer quest to capture Zeus's stolen lightning bolt.

Director/Choreographer, Christina Ramirez, says; "Selecting a show that challenges us to ask what 'normal' is and giving our young actors a vehicle to challenge their own demons and monsters on and off the stage is the perfect way to close out our 2022 season."

Joining Ramirez on the production team are Amy Jackson (musical director), Dave Gonzalez (fight director), Karissa Kosman (assistant fight director) Sabrina Schoenberg (associate director/choreographer) and Connor Kubil (stage manager).

Charlie Corley leads the cast, composed of 17 young performers from all over the Chicagoland area, as Percy Jackson. Other cast members include Charlie Bliwas, Joey Clemente, Allison Gregorio, Mariel Flickinger, Dylan Hartbarger, Paige Johnson, Eliana McCauley, Anna Kate McDowell, Noah Mittelman, Emma Noll, Isabelle Ornstein, Orlagh Reardon, Sofie Schulmeyer, Amelie Thai-Garcia, Megan Trubey and Sean Zielinski.

Actors Training Center's mission is to ignite passion for the performing arts at all ages and to give students a platform to use their art to effect meaningful change in their communities and the world around them.




MADAGASCAR The Musical Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, April 17 Photo
MADAGASCAR The Musical Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, April 17
MADAGASCAR The Musical comes to The UIS Performing Arts Center, April 17. Based on the smash hit DreamWorks' animated motion picture, Madagascar - The Musical follows all your favorite cracka-lackin' friends (Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins) as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.
American Blues Theater to Present 21st Annual Production of ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN Photo
American Blues Theater to Present 21st Annual Production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO!
American Blues Theater has announced its 21st Annual Production of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run November 23 – December 23, 2022 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, November 27 at 2:30pm.
TUTA Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership Team Photo
TUTA Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership Team
TUTA Theatre has announced that Aziza Macklin, Aileen Wen McGroddy and Jacqueline Stone will be the company’s new Co-Artistic Directors effective November 1, 2022. Together they will plan, program and lead the company’s 20th season in Chicago.
Comedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in January 2023 Photo
Comedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in January 2023
The Den Theatre will present comedian Maz Jobrani for four stand-up performances on January 20 & 21, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


MADAGASCAR The Musical Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, April 17MADAGASCAR The Musical Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, April 17
November 7, 2022

MADAGASCAR The Musical comes to The UIS Performing Arts Center, April 17. Based on the smash hit DreamWorks' animated motion picture, Madagascar - The Musical follows all your favorite cracka-lackin' friends (Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins) as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.
American Blues Theater to Present 21st Annual Production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO!American Blues Theater to Present 21st Annual Production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO!
November 7, 2022

American Blues Theater has announced its 21st Annual Production of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run November 23 – December 23, 2022 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, November 27 at 2:30pm.
TUTA Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership TeamTUTA Theatre Announces New Artistic Leadership Team
November 7, 2022

TUTA Theatre has announced that Aziza Macklin, Aileen Wen McGroddy and Jacqueline Stone will be the company’s new Co-Artistic Directors effective November 1, 2022. Together they will plan, program and lead the company’s 20th season in Chicago.
Comedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in January 2023Comedian Maz Jobrani to Perform at The Den Theatre in January 2023
November 7, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Maz Jobrani for four stand-up performances on January 20 & 21, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.
THE GODFATHER LIVE, with 61 Piece Orchestra, to Play Chicago's Auditorium TheatreTHE GODFATHER LIVE, with 61 Piece Orchestra, to Play Chicago's Auditorium Theatre
November 6, 2022

On Saturday, November 12th at 8 pm, ten-time Academy Award-winning masterpiece, The Godfather, will be screened and performed with a 61-piece orchestra in celebration of the iconic film's 50th anniversary, produced by CineConcerts and presented by Massimo Gallotta Productions.