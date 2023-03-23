Three Brothers Theatre Debuts New ALICE IN WONDERLAND Adaptation From Michael Dalberg

Adapted from the classic Lewis Carroll novel, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, or Off With Their Heads and On Again by Michael Dalberg promises to honor the original text while reinterpreting and reexamining the iconic characters for a new fairytale for adults.

In this new Three Brothers production opening April 14th, Alice has been summoned by the citizens of Wonderland to fulfill a prophecy to overthrow the Red Queen and restore peace. As Alice advances in her quest, it becomes clear that Wonderland is not what it seems. This adaptation promises to be scarier, darker, and more risque than the classic Alice tale.

Josh Beadle, Three Brothers Theatre's Executive Director and director of this production, says, "We're thrilled to bring Michael Dalberg's vision of Alice to the Three Brothers stage. There have been many versions of Wonderland before, but we're bringing a new twist, a new thought, a new version to the show that is wholly unique and, in some ways, honors the original text more."

The show's playwright, Michael Dalberg, is no stranger to adaptation. This past year he has had his work produced with Theatre Above The Law's GRIMM and Idle Muse's The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde. Both theaters, as well as Three Brothers, are lucky enough to have him as an ensemble member. All information on his past and present work can be found on michaeldalberg.info

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, or Off With Their Heads and On Again opens April 14th and runs Fridays & Saturdays at Three Brothers Theatre's Stage 221 through May 6th. All showtimes are at 7:30PM. Price of admission is $20 or $15 for Students/Seniors. More information can be found at threebrotherstheatre.com.

Location:

Three Brothers Theatre

221 N Genesee Street

Waukegan, IL 60085