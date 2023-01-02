Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Three Brothers Theatre Announces Cast of MUFFED

Performances begin January 20th and the production will run Fridays & Saturdays at Three Brothers Theatre through February 25th.

Jan. 02, 2023  

Three Brothers Theatre has announced the cast for their world premiere production by resident playwright Zack Peercy (he/him). The new play is a mockumentary theatre piece and the absurdly long title should speak to the genre: The Meaningful Action Theatre Company Presents A Workshop Reading of "Muffed: A Recounting of Farmington, Maine's 43rd Annual Chester Greenwood Day Devised by the Members of the Meaningful Action Theatre Company". Performances begin January 20th and the production will run Fridays & Saturdays at Three Brothers Theatre through February 25th.

The play features eight Company Members putting on a reading of their new play about Farmington, Maine and Chester Greenwood Day, specifically the events leading up to the 43rd annual celebration of the inventor of the earmuff. The Company portrays all the quirky townspeople of Farmington, as well as having big personalities that bleed into the work they're trying to perform. The chaotic nature of the show is choreographed and controlled by the production's director Kayla Menz (she/they) and Stage Manager Liv McDaniel (she/they).

Starring as the Meaningful Action Theatre Company is Reggie Hemphill (he/him), Karly Hanna (she/her), Mersedez Hoover (they/she), Jonas Maines (he/him), Evin McQuistion (he/him), Nick Pardo (he/him), Maxwell Peters (he/him), and Liz Falstreau (she/her). The understudies are Jordan Rawlings (she/they) and Jaycey Carlson (they/she).

On writing the script, Peercy said, "Farmington was the most I've ever felt at home. I wanted to honor that place and those people like I would a member of my family: targeted mockery with a fierce and palpable love."

The new small town comedy will be performed in Waukegan, IL at Three Brothers Theatre. Though outside the limited range of some Chicago theater-goers, this team believes you must continue to seek new work and uplift emerging artists where they are being supported. "How many productions of 'A Christmas Carol' were just produced?" asks director Kayla Menz. "Make it a resolution to see something new in 2023. You'll be glad you did."




