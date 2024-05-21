Annual Lake County PrideFest Returns to Round Lake Beach In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The fourth annual Lake County PrideFest celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month will take place on Saturday, June 8th at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center from 2-10pm.

This free, family-friendly outdoor festival will feature a full-day lineup of music and performances, food trucks, a beer and beverage tent, craft and artisan vendors, a resource fair, games and entertainment for children, drag performers, dancing and more! This year's Presenting Sponsors are Old National Bank, ComEd, and Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).

“The LGBTQ+ Center Lake County is thrilled to host the 4th annual Lake County PrideFest, an event that is quickly becoming a must-attend summer event in Lake County,” said Executive Director Kristal Larson.

“The staff, board and all our volunteers are excited to continue this commitment with the Village of Round Lake Beach in celebrating LGBTQ+ culture while providing a welcoming and safe place for our entire community to come together in a spirit of love and joy.”

Lake County PrideFest will kick off at 2pm with a resource fair, craft and artisan market and family-friendly entertainment including a display by Maui Bubbles, stage and street magic by Magic Dave, an inflatable soccer field and more!

Later in the day, there will be a drag variety show by Auntie Heroine & friends, local reggaeton artist and DJ Mamy Zaddy and returning to headline this year is local Libertyville band Charlie Foxtrot.

Interested in joining the event as a sponsor, artisan, resource partner or volunteer? Visit lgbtqlc.com to learn more.

About LGBTQ+ Center Lake County

Founded in 2021, LGBTQ+ Center Lake County is dedicated to providing space, diverse programming, educational and cultural activities in an affirming, compassionate, and safe environment in the greater Lake County area. To learn more, visit www.lgbtqlc.com.

