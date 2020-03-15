Theo Ubique's GREY GARDENS Performances Cancelled

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre announced this afternoon that all remaining performances of the musical GREY GARDENS will be cancelled for the foreseeable future. The production began previews on Friday, March 6 and played five performances. The last performance was the final preview, Saturday, March 14.



Patrons holding tickets to other performances in the run, which had been scheduled to play through April 26, 2020, may request refunds by contacting the box office by e-mail at boxoffice@theo-u.org or by calling 773-939-4101.

Box office personnel are available between noon and 5:30 pm Wednesday through Sundays, but voice mails may be left at any time and box office representatives will respond as promptly as possible.

While they will happily refund you, they also ask you to consider showing support for the actors, musicians, hosts, servers, and staff by using your balance towards a future production or returning their tickets as a tax-deductible contribution for the total value to Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, a recognized 501c3 non-profit organization.

Contributions to this and other arts organizations are even more appreciated than usual in this challenging period, to help replace the ticket sales revenue that will be lost.

Donations may be made online at www.theo-u.org.





