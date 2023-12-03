The Trap Open Series Continues With THE MECHANICAL MESSIAH Opening December 8th

Trap Door Theatre will continue its Trap Open Series with the show The Mechanical Messiah. Written by Ramona Rotten and Denver Hoffman, The Mechanical Messiah will play December 8-16, 2023 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at the link below or by calling (773)-384-0494.

The Mechanical Messiah tells the story of John Murray Spear, a 19th-century radical, who attempted to usher in a Utopian future using the powers of the spirit world and modern technology.

In this existential farce, a pair of clairsentient eccentrics struggle against the vagaries of ushering in Utopia. Created by Ramona Rotten and Denver Hoffman, this new and exciting work examines "the trials borne in the secret chambers of the soul" through physicality, comedy and tenderness.

The Mechanical Messiah

Location: Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St. Chicago, IL 60622

Dates: Friday, December 8 - Saturday, December 16, 2023

Curtain Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM.

Tickets: $15. Tickets are currently available at the link below or by calling (773) 384-0494.

About the Trap Open Series

Trap Open explores non-traditional forms of playmaking, while developing and giving voice to the next generation of groundbreaking theatre artists.

In keeping with the promise to foster innovative forms of expression, Trap Door opens up its space to company members, as well as guest artists, to develop new work that exists outside the realm of a traditional theatrical run. These performances occur sporadically throughout the prime-time season as additional offerings during the week and late nights. Whether it is a workshop of a bold new play, a daylong performance installation, or a collaboration with artists from other mediums, Trap Open offers audiences thrilling, unexpected experiences while granting artists the opportunity to take risks that push their artistic practices to new heights.