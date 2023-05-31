The Redhead Piano Bar Celebrates 30th Anniversary in June

The event is on Wednesday, June 21 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Known as a neighborhood mainstay and favorite among locals and tourists alike, The Redhead Piano Bar, located at 16 W. Ontario St., will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Wednesday, June 21 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. To commemorate the milestone year, The Redhead will open early for an anniversary cocktail party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring live music from the venue’s talented entertainers, onsite cigar rollers, passed appetizers from Pippin’s Tavern, vintage merch for sale, and more. Guests are invited to don their finest red attire while sipping on signature cocktails and singing along with old friends and new.

At 6 p.m., The Redhead will showcase an exceptional lineup of piano virtuosos, each taking the stage for an hour to deliver masterful renditions of the top songs that have defined the last 30 years. Guests will be transported through time with each passing hour, as pianists play nostalgic tunes from the ‘90s, the chart-toppers of the 2000s, and the contemporary hits of today. Guests can expect an immersive musical journey that pays homage to the diverse sounds of the last three decades.

“Throughout the years, The Redhead has become a fabulous place to meet new friends, sip on delicious drinks, and enjoy the finest live piano music in town,” said President and CEO of Lodge Management Group Lyn McKeaney. “We are thrilled to roll out the red carpet to celebrate 30 years with the people that have made The Redhead the iconic venue it is today!”

For three decades, The Redhead Piano Bar has been a fixture of Chicago’s vibrant nightlife scene, offering an intimate yet upbeat atmosphere with nightly live entertainment tucked away on bustling Ontario Street. The famed sign above the venue of a winking redhead has been the backdrop of thousands of photos and features the namesake Eileen Wolcoff, a former cocktail waitress who saved enough money and founded the venue in 1993. Over the years, The Redhead has drawn celebrity performers including Seth MacFarlane, Jim Peterik, Kevin Cronin, and the piano man himself, Billy Joel

In addition to a robust beverage program featuring an array of specialty cocktails, wine and beer, The Redhead offers over 150 varieties of cigars available for purchase from the venue’s custom walk-in humidor. 

The Redhead’s anniversary celebration will be open to the public. Guests can RSVP here. RSVPs are encouraged, but not mandatory. The Redhead is open Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, please visit The Redhead’s website or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To inquire about private party and event bookings, please email parties@lmgchicago.com



