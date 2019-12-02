The Passage Theatre's HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER Extends Through December 16th

Due to popular demand, The Passage Theatre's world premiere of HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER will add two additional weeks of performances, extending through December 16, 2019. Directed by Alison Thvedt and written by Preston Choi, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER is a morbidly whimsical kaleidoscope of life on Earth and the universe-a joy ride through a timeline of curious robots, existential cows, 5th grade power points on extinct species, and the last human on Earth on the search for more jars. Performances will take place at Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church, 4511 N Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60640. Tickets are currently available at https://www.thepassagetheatre.com/ or in person at Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church 30 minutes prior to performance.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER features Liz Cloud, Cory Hardin*, Em Haverty, Vic Kuligoski, Sarah Lo, and LaRose Washington. Understudies for the production include Allie Freed and Elise Soeder.

The creative and production team for HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER includes: Daniel Washelesky* (dramaturg), Gaby Labotka (fight and intimacy director), Charles Blunt (lighting design), Amelia Mroczkowski (prop design), Jos N. Banks (costume design), Jonesy Jones (sound design), Maiya Corral (space design), Will Quam* (producing company member), Alexi Siegel (asst. production manager) and Shelby Burgus (stage manager).

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER

Playwright: PRESTON CHOI

Director: ALISON THVEDT

Location: Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church, 4511 N Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

Dates:

Regular Run: Friday, November 15 - Monday, December 16, 2019

Curtain times: Monday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Tickets: Regular run: $15. Tickets are currently available at https://www.thepassagetheatre.com/ or can be purchased in person at Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church 30 minutes prior to performance.

*Denotes The Passage Theatre company member

About the Artists

Preston Choi (Playwright) is a Chicago based playwright whose work focuses on Asian American history, the mixed-race experience, and social science fiction. Happy Birthday Mars Rover was previously a part of the 2018 Lightbulb Reading Series at G45. His plays have been supported by Theatre Mu, Silk Road Rising, A Squared Theatre, Our Perspective, Late Night Dim Sum, AATAB, Artists at Play, CAATA, Victory Gardens, City Lit, Wave Productions, and Vertigo Productions. His play A Great Migration won the 2017 Agnes Nixon Playwriting Award and was a finalist for Playwrights Realm's 2018-2019 Scratchpad Series. He graduated from Northwestern University in 2018 with a BS in Theatre within the Playwriting Module.

Alison Thvedt (Director) is a Chicago-based theater director. Recent credits include Preston Choi's Advice to Chicago Residents About Lead in Drinking Water (City Lit Art of Adaptation Festival) and A Great Migration (Assistant Director, Silk Road Rising), All the Love We Almost Didn't Take (Arc Theatre's arciTEXT Festival, voted audience favorite and selected for development), A Love Song for Dodi Al Fayed (The Agency Basement Series), and Macbeth (Children's Director/Young Performer Supervisor, Chicago Shakespeare Theater). Prior to moving to Chicago, Alison worked in Minneapolis at Southwest High School where she directed Eleemosynary, Once on This Island, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Almost, Maine. She also assistant directed in the Twin Cities with Ten Thousand Things and Park Square Theatre and completed a directing internship at the Guthrie.





