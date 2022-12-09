The Original Mother's Returns To Its Live Music Roots With Weekly Performances

The Original Mother's, located at 26 W Division St, has announced the debut of weekly live concerts and live band karaoke. A return to its roots with live music at its pulse, Mother's dance floor- the oldest and largest on Division street- will be the place to gather and revel in live performances every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Founded in 1968, Mother's has cemented itself as an iconic nightclub and live music venue that has seen some of the most influential bands of the 60's and 70's on its stage including Cream, The Velvet Underground, Chicago, The Mekons, and other milestone bands. Mother's was also one of the original venues to host house music artists, and has also been featured in several movies including the 1986 classic, "About Last Night," with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, and Jim Belushi. In recent years, Mother's celebrated its 50-year anniversary with an "I Love the 90's Tour" featuring artists Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, and Tone Loc.

"For decades, The Original Mother's has been referred to as Chicago's 'original home of performance,'" said President and CEO of Lodge Management Group Lyn McKeaney. "The people of Chicago love live shows, and we couldn't be more excited to be back to doing what we do best at Mother's."

The Original Mother's will kick off the weekend on Thursday nights with Chicago's original Live Band Karaoke from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests are invited to pick a song, step up to the mic, and sing live- all while being accompanied by a professional rock band. And on Fridays and Saturdays, guests can descend into the subterranean depths of Mother's and find a new band playing every weekend from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The weekly performances will be made up of local acts as well as national acts including Red Not Chili Peppers and Radio Gaga. Cover charge for Fridays and Saturdays is $10. Full December lineup below.

The Original Mother's December Lineup

The Original Mother's is open Thursday and Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Available for private party and event bookings any day of the week, Mother's features customizable food, wine, spirits, and beer packages, full audio and visual capabilities with a DJ booth and stage, and more. To learn more about upcoming performances or to book an event, please visit originalmothers.com or email parties@lmgchicago.com.