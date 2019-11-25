The Neverly Brothers Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

The Neverly Brothers perform A Rock'n Roll Tribute...From Elvis to The Beatles! at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 10, 2020.

The Neverly Brothers concerts are a tribute to one of the most exciting chapters in music history: the birth, near death and resurrection of rock n' roll. Their one-of-a-kind high energy stage performances take you on a musical guided tour of rock history - from 1955 to 1965.

The first half of their concert pays tribute to the music created by the 1950s American Rock n' Roll pioneers - which by 1960 had become a distant memory but became the inspiration for the next wave of young rock bands from Britain. The second half then pays tribute to the 1964 British Invasion bands that re-recorded the forgotten 1950s American rock music - along with lesser known early 1960s rhythm & blues songs, recorded their own original songs and pulled Rock n' Roll from the edge of extinction by re-inventing and re-energizing it for a new generation.

You'll learn rock history and be thoroughly entertained with their chronological song sequence, stories behind the music and vintage wardrobe changes. Their repertoire consists of show-stopping renditions of early hits by Jerry Lee Lewis (Great balls of fire), Chuck Berry (Johnny B. Goode), Eddie Cochran (Summertime blues), Buddy Holly (That'll be the day), The Beatles (Twist & shout), The Rolling Stones (Satisfaction), The Kinks (You really got me), The Dave Clark Five (Glad all over) and more!

It's not "moldy oldies"- it's "old-school cool!" So hop aboard our virtual tour bus and fasten your seatbelts for an exciting MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR!

The Neverly Brothers will be at Metropolis on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $35, Stage Tables are $40. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

The Neverly Brothers is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include The Knific Quartet: A Jazz Adventure! (January 5), Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience starring Tim Piper (January 11), The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin' (January 12), Tsukasa Taiko in Concert (January 16), and Resurrection - A Journey Tribute (January 17 & 18).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





