The Neo-Futurists Debut Genre-defying Multimedia Drag Spectacle WILDCATS

The Neo-Futurists announce the first live full-length show since the COVID shutdown. Created by Ensemble Members Ida Cuttler and Nick Hart, WILDCATS is a multimedia drag spectacle exploring themes of loneliness and isolation via the true story of Lucille Ball's disastrous Broadway debut in 1960. Directed by Halena Kays, WILDCATS is jam packed with live stage spectacle, personal narrative, audience interaction and bizarre-o filmed I Love Lucy episode recreations.

"Everyone knows I Love Lucy. Few know about Lucille Ball's first and only attempt to perform on Broadway - which was a staggering flop." adds Artistic Director KR Riiber. "WILDCATS uncovers this obscure moment in history at a time where we're all emerging from quarantine and attempting to step into the light again."

"Not only will WILDCATS attract I Love Lucy fans, but it will also be relatable for people who have never heard of the sitcom" says creator Ida Cuttler. "The show will be a particular draw for people looking to reflect on and connect with their experience of the pandemic and loneliness in a lighthearted, comedic, occasionally irreverent way."

The Neo-Futurist Theater's digital work created since March of 2020 has been met with critical acclaim, notably "the best shows of the pandemic" from the Chicago Tribune and critic's pick in The New York Times. WILDCATS is a hybrid of stage theatrics and sitcom-style film, offering a glimpse into The Neos' digital work inside their highly anticipated return to stage performance.

WILDCATS debuts on May 2nd, and runs Thursdays - Saturdays until May 28th. WILDCATS is a part of the 2021/2022 season which, notably, is a digital-live hybrid season that will also include The Neo-Futurists' annual Queer Pride benefit performance of The Infinite Wrench, workshop performances of the all-original musical Elements of Style by Ensemble Member Trent Creswell and weekly performances of the longest running late night show in Chicago, The Infinite Wrench.

WILDCATS

Created by Ensemble Members Ida Cuttler and Nick Hart

Directed by Halena Kays

May 2nd - May 28th , 2022

Previews Begin April 28th, 2022

Ticket Price: $20.00

Ticketing information: https://neofuturists.org/events/wildcats/

THE INFINITE WRENCH

Created by The Neo-Futurist Ensemble

Saturdays at 10:30 & Sundays at 7:00

Ticket Price: $10.00

Ticketing information: https://neofuturists.org/events/theinfinitewrench/

All Performances are located at The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60640