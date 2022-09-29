The Neo-Futurist Theater Announces 34th Season

The Neo-Futurists announce their 34th Season, rocketing past 12,000 new plays with a schedule mainstage Neo-Lab commissions, and flagship late-night production The Infinite Wrench-all featuring the company's signature theatrical style fusing sport, poetry and living newspaper. The Neo-Futurists have grown to become one of the most highly regarded experimental theater companies in the United States, with sister companies in New York and San Francisco. The company's original works residency, Neo-Lab, originally launched in 2015 with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and celebrates its sixth year this season.

The Neo-Futurists' 2022-2023 Season includes: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral (Sept. '22-Aug '23); The Infinite Wrench Gets Frightful (Oct. 28-30 2022); Neo-Lab development workshop for The Neo-Futurists Sell Out created by Neo-Futurist Ensemble Members Connor Shioshita Pickett, Neil Bhandari, Jasmine Henri Jordan and Deidre Huckabay (Nov. 10 2022); TIW24 (Nov. 20, 2022); Best of The Infinite Wrench created by the Neo-Futurist Ensemble (Dec. 2-11, 2022); TIW NYE (Dec. 31, 2022); 60 Songs in 60 Minutes performed by Joanna Jamerson, Andrew Tham, Lia Kohl & Nick Meryhew (Winter 2023); Mainstage Neo-Lab commission The Neo-Futurists Sell Out created by Neo-Futurist Ensemble Members Connor Shioshita Pickett, Neil Bhandari, Jasmine Henri Jordan and Deidre Huckabay (March 6 - April 22 2023); Neo-Lab development workshops for My Cult Show created by Jasmine Henri Jordan (Fall 2023); The Infinite Wrench Gets Prideful (June 22-25 2023); the world premiere of Mainstage Neo-Lab Commission Elements of Style created by Neo-Futurist Ensemble Member Trent Lunsford and Mary Kate Ashe (July 10 - Aug. 19, 2023); and ongoing performances of The Neo-Futurists' flagship show The Infinite Wrench, unleashing a barrage of two-minute plays for live audiences 50 weekends per year.

All performances are held at The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Avenue (at Foster), unless otherwise noted. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.neofuturists.org. To subscribe to our Patreon to view our monthly digital work, visit www.patreon.com/theneofuturists.





"People have come to The Neo-Futurist Theater for 34 years to see experimental writing and performance responding to our ever-changing world. Any given week, you are guaranteed to experience an eclectic night of bizarre, hilarious, political and personal performance art" says Artistic Director KR Riiber. "Beyond The Infinite Wrench, we've got a lineup of brand new full-length shows, all of which are incubated and created by members of the Neo-Futurist Ensemble. We're humbled by the continued support from our community, and are committed to keeping our work honest and our tickets cheap."