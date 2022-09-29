Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Neo-Futurist Theater Announces 34th Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022 Â 
The Neo-Futurist Theater Announces 34th Season

The Neo-Futurists announce their 34th Season, rocketing past 12,000 new plays with a schedule mainstage Neo-Lab commissions, and flagship late-night production The Infinite Wrench-all featuring the company's signature theatrical style fusing sport, poetry and living newspaper. The Neo-Futurists have grown to become one of the most highly regarded experimental theater companies in the United States, with sister companies in New York and San Francisco. The company's original works residency, Neo-Lab, originally launched in 2015 with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and celebrates its sixth year this season.

The Neo-Futurists' 2022-2023 Season includes: The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral (Sept. '22-Aug '23); The Infinite Wrench Gets Frightful (Oct. 28-30 2022); Neo-Lab development workshop for The Neo-Futurists Sell Out created by Neo-Futurist Ensemble Members Connor Shioshita Pickett, Neil Bhandari, Jasmine Henri Jordan and Deidre Huckabay (Nov. 10 2022); TIW24 (Nov. 20, 2022); Best of The Infinite Wrench created by the Neo-Futurist Ensemble (Dec. 2-11, 2022); TIW NYE (Dec. 31, 2022); 60 Songs in 60 Minutes performed by Joanna Jamerson, Andrew Tham, Lia Kohl & Nick Meryhew (Winter 2023); Mainstage Neo-Lab commission The Neo-Futurists Sell Out created by Neo-Futurist Ensemble Members Connor Shioshita Pickett, Neil Bhandari, Jasmine Henri Jordan and Deidre Huckabay (March 6 - April 22 2023); Neo-Lab development workshops for My Cult Show created by Jasmine Henri Jordan (Fall 2023); The Infinite Wrench Gets Prideful (June 22-25 2023); the world premiere of Mainstage Neo-Lab Commission Elements of Style created by Neo-Futurist Ensemble Member Trent Lunsford and Mary Kate Ashe (July 10 - Aug. 19, 2023); and ongoing performances of The Neo-Futurists' flagship show The Infinite Wrench, unleashing a barrage of two-minute plays for live audiences 50 weekends per year.

All performances are held at The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Avenue (at Foster), unless otherwise noted. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.neofuturists.org. To subscribe to our Patreon to view our monthly digital work, visit www.patreon.com/theneofuturists.


"People have come to The Neo-Futurist Theater for 34 years to see experimental writing and performance responding to our ever-changing world. Any given week, you are guaranteed to experience an eclectic night of bizarre, hilarious, political and personal performance art" says Artistic Director KR Riiber. "Beyond The Infinite Wrench, we've got a lineup of brand new full-length shows, all of which are incubated and created by members of the Neo-Futurist Ensemble. We're humbled by the continued support from our community, and are committed to keeping our work honest and our tickets cheap."


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cast and Creative Team Announced for PLAID AS HELL World Premiere at Babes With Blades Theatre CompanyCast and Creative Team Announced for PLAID AS HELL World Premiere at Babes With Blades Theatre Company
September 28, 2022

Babes With BladesTheatre Company, currently presenting Richard III through October 15 at The Edge Theatre, will continue its season with Plaid as Hell, written by Cat McKay and directed by Christina Casano, October 29 - November 19 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. Previews are Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.
The Jeff Awards to Honor Chuck Smith With Lifetime Achievement AwardThe Jeff Awards to Honor Chuck Smith With Lifetime Achievement Award
September 28, 2022

Recognizing a lifetime of theater excellence, the Joseph Jefferson Awards will honor director Chuck Smith at the organizationâ€™s 54th Anniversary Equity Awards ceremony Monday, October 17th at Drury Lane Theatre.
Cast Announced for A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU at A Theater in the DarkCast Announced for A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU at A Theater in the Dark
September 28, 2022

A Theater in the Dark has announced its launch date and casting for the second production of its 2022-23 season â€“ the original drama A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU, written & directed by Corey Bradberry and featuring an original musical score by Paul Sottnik.
Jessie Mueller to Perform With Seth Rudetsky at Steppenwolf Theatre in January 2023Jessie Mueller to Perform With Seth Rudetsky at Steppenwolf Theatre in January 2023
September 28, 2022

Tony Award-winnerÂ Jessie MuellerÂ (Beautiful,Â Waitress,Â CarouselÂ andÂ The Minutes) will present a hometown concert, hosted and music directed by Sirius XM radio starÂ Seth Rudetsky at Steppenwolf. The concert onÂ Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8 pmÂ inÂ Steppenwolfâ€™s Downstairs Theater.
Shattered Globe Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring a World Premiere, US Premiere & Chicago PremiereShattered Globe Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring a World Premiere, US Premiere & Chicago Premiere
September 28, 2022

Shattered Globe Theatre has announced itsÂ 2022-23 Season, currently underway withÂ the Chicago premiere ofÂ STEW,Â Zora Howardâ€™sÂ Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed byÂ Malkia Stampley, playing through October 22, 2022 at Theater Wit.