The Marriott Theatre Announces Casting for MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE

It's time to escape the zoo and head to the stage! The musical twist on the blockbuster DreamWorks motion picture, MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE, comes to life for children of all ages at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire, from October 4 to December 29, 2019, with a press opening on Saturday, October 12 at 10 a.m. Audiences will join the familiar zoo escapees and embark on a truly unique and "crack-a-lackin'" adventure as each animal enjoys freedom for the very first time after spending their entire life in captivity. MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE, a theatrical interpretation of the 2005 hit film, is directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller, choreographed by Ericka Mac, with musical direction by Sam Groisser.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage in this musical adventure. MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE follows all of your favorite zoo friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. This special one-hour presentation for kids (and parents) of all ages is filled with larger-than-life characters, non-stop adventure, and an upbeat score that will make audiences want to "Move It, Move It!" All performances are followed by a question & answer session with the cast.

Starring in MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE are Liam Quealy as "Alex," Ron King as "Marty," Rashada Dawan as "Gloria," Steven Strafford as "Melman," Emily Agy as "Rico," Landree Fleming as "Maurice," Alejandro Fonseca as "Kowalski," Yando Lopez as "King Julien," Garrett Lutz as "Mason," Laura Savage as "Private," and Allison Sill as "Skipper."

The production will feature set design by Rachel Rauscher, lighting design by Jesse Klug, costume design by Jesus Perez, sound design by Robert E. Gilmartin, and puppetry design/construction by Sarah E. Ross; with stage management by David A. Loranca and musical supervision by Patti Garwood.

MADAGASCAR - A MUSICAL ADVENTURE runs on most Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. with certain performances at 12:30 p.m. Visit MarriottTheatre.com or call (847) 634-0200 for exact schedule, as show times and dates may vary. Single ticket prices are $18.23 per person. Groups of 20 or more receive a discount by calling (847) 634-5909. Free parking is available at all shows. To reserve tickets, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at (847) 634-0200 or visit www.MarriottTheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You