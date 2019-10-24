The Marriott Theatre Announces Casting For OLIVER!

The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr. in Lincolnshire, is proud to bring the Victorian streets of London live to Lincolnshire with Lionel Bart's OLIVER!, previewing Wednesday, October 30th, opening Wednesday, November 6th at 7:30 p.m., and closing Sunday, December 29th. The Tony Award-winning musical based on the classic Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist, is directed by eight-time Jeff Award winner for Outstanding Direction, Nick Bowling, with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Jeff Award winner Brenda Didier.

"Dickens' original story is a critical examination of the living conditions in Victorian England and the enormous gap between the haves and have nots. He gives us light and dark in equal measure to heighten his incredible story of an orphan who finds his home," said director Nick Bowling.

"My goal from the beginning was to approach the play from a ten-year old's perspective; so, people look bigger and the world seems larger. And while the dark can easily turn into a nightmare, the moments of hope and light are like a magical dream."

Set in the 1800's, OLIVER! follows the story of a malnourished orphan in a workhouse who becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him into his care. Fearing for the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver's chances of discovering the true love of a family. Nominated for the Best Musical Tony Award, OLIVER! features touching performances of audience favorites including "Food, Glorious Food," "As Long as He Needs Me," "Consider Yourself," and the title song, "Oliver!"

The largest cast ever on the Marriott Theatre stage, OLIVER! stars Kai Edgar (Professional debut!) and Kayden Koshelev (Marriott Theatre Debut; Big Noise Theater: Seussical; Metropolis: A Christmas Carol; That's Entertainment: Beauty and the Beast; St. James Theatre: Shrek) in the title role of "Oliver"; William Brown as "Fagin" (Marriott Theatre: Cabaret, History Loves Company, Into the Woods, and Arthur); Lucy Godinez as "Nancy" (Marriott Theatre: Footloose; Writers: Into the Woods; Porchlight Music Theater: In the Heights; Paramount Theater: Legally Blonde); Patrick Scott McDermott as "The Artful Dodger" (Marriott Theatre: Seussical, Holiday Inn, Ragtime); with Caron Buinis ("Mrs. Sowerberry"), Jason Grimm ("Mrs. Sowerberry"), Matthew R. Jones ("Mr. Bumble"), Bethany Thomas ("Mrs. Corney"), Dan Waller ("Bill Sikes"), Aubrey Adams, Emily Agy, Tony Carter, Gilbert Domally ("Noah"), Kelly Felthous ("Charlotte"), Terry Hamilton ("Mr. Brownlow"), Michael Haws, Mark David Kaplan ("Dr. Grimwig"), Liam Quealy, Cassie Slater, Elizabeth Telford, Jeremiah Alsop, Lexis Danca, Max DeTogne, and Ziare Paul-Emile ("Bet").

The Orphans and Thieves are played by Luke Chichester, Pierce Cleaveland, Connor Henry Daley, Milo J. Flores, Gabriel Gabor, Zachary Scott Fewkes, Cole Keriazakos, Ryder Kirby, Nolan Maddox (also "Dodger" at select performances), Brennan Monaghan, Hogan Porter, Jonathan Z. Protus, Landon Simecek, Trey Thompson, Emmett O. Victorson.

The production will feature set design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, costume design by Sally Dolembo, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Robert E. Gilmartin, wig design by Miguel A. Armstrong, and properties design by Sally Zack; with dialect coach Kathy Logelin, fight and intimacy choreographer Gaby Labotka, stage manager David A. Loranca, and musical superviser by Patti Garwood.

The performance is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Holiday weeks may have adjusted schedules. Ticket prices range from $50 to $60, excluding tax and handling fees. Call for student, senior, and military discounts. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings there are a limited number of dinner-theatre packages available for purchase through the Marriott Theatre Box Office. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.





