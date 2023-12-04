The Magic Of Motown Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, February 23

Moxie Events will present The Magic of Motown on February 23, 2024. FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 6th. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 8th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com. Tickets are $79, $69, 64, $59, $45 and $35.



This high energy homage to the legends of Motown will transport you back in time as you visit the very best of "Hitsville, USA!" The show features a cast of 15 powerhouse vocalists who embody everyone from Diana Ross & The Supremes to Marvin Gaye & The Jackson Five! The show has received rave reviews and sold out theaters throughout its highly acclaimed tour. A highlight of the show includes an extensive set of all your favorite "Temptations" choreography and songs.



Accompanied by a six-piece band with horns, their songbook delivers all of your favorite hits like, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough to Midnight Train to Georgia." Creative Director Ms. Martha Brogdon, whose credits include the national tour of Dreamgirls and the highly acclaimed Legends of Jazz, describes the show as "simply dynamic and loaded with talent."



"This music has transcended generations and will continue to do so. There is something magical about Motown and we're happy to bring it to Springfield" said Jennifer Saul Campbell of Moxie Events, the shows production company.