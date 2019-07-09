The Goodman Announces Final Extension of THE MUSIC MAN

Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, Goodman Theatre has added a second and final extension week to its major revival of The Music Man, which opened last night in the Albert Theatre, staged by Tony Award-winning Director Mary Zimmerman. The winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Meredith Willson's musical masterpiece The Music Man based on the story by Willson and Franklin Lacey, features beloved songs including "Goodnight My Someone," "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Gary, Indiana," and "Till There Was You." The Music Man appears at Goodman Theatre now through August 18, 2019, in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. Tickets ($25 - $142; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/MusicMan, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 North Dearborn).Northern Trust is the Lead Corporate Sponsor and Winston & Strawn, LLP is the Major Corporate Sponsor for The Music Man.

Tuesday, August 13 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, August 14 at 7:30pm

Thursday, August 15 at 7:30pm

Friday, August 16 at 8pm

Saturday, August 17 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, August 18 at 2pm and 7:30pm

Geoff Packard leads the cast as the charismatic con man Harold Hill, who stumbles upon River City, Iowa with the grand promise of a marching band, but a lack of musicality; along with Monica West as Marian Paroo, the local librarian who knows of Harold's deceit and teaches him a thing or two about moral responsibility. The cast also features Sophie Ackerman (Amaryllis Squires), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Marcellus Washburn), Lillian Castillo (Ethel Toffelmier), Matt Crowle (Charlie Cowell), Danielle Davis (Mrs. Squires), Mary Ernster (Mrs. Paroo), Kelly Felthous (Zaneeta Shinn), Carter Graf (Winthrop Paroo), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Alma Hix), Jeremy Peter Johnson (Oliver Hix), Christopher Kale Jones (Jacey Squires), Heidi Kettenring (Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn), James Konicek (Olin Britt), Milla Liss (Gracie Shinn), Ron E. Rains (Mayor Shinn), Tommy Rivera-Vega (Tommy Djilas), Jonathan Schwart (Ewart Dunlop), Bri Sudia (Maud Dunlop) and George Andrew Wolff (Constable Locke). Ensemble members include Cooper Carlisle, Matt Casey, Alejandro Fonseca, Anya Haverfield, Zach Porter, Laura Savage, Adrienne Velasco-Storrs and Ayana Strutz.

Music Director Jermaine Hill conducts the production's 11-member orchestra. The creative team includes Tony Award nominated choreographer Denis Jones, Dan Ostling (sets), Ana Kuzmanic (costumes), T.J. Gerckens (lights) and Ray Nardelli (sound).

