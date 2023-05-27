The Factory Theater to Present WISE GUYS: THE FIRST CHRISTMAS STORY and More In 2023-2024 Season

The Factory Theater, presenting Lane Call: A NIght of Closing, June 16 - July 22, has announced its 29th anniversary season of world premieres including Chase Wheaton-Werle's Wise Guys: The First Christmas Story, November 3 - December 16; Michael Jones's Party At The Pantheon: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy, February 9 - March 23, 2024 and Kirk Pynchon and Mike Beyer's Die Hard 4 Your Luv, May 31 - July 13, 2024. Subscriptions go on sale for the 29th season, June 15 at TheFactoryTheater.com. All performances take place at Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

The Factory Theater's 29th Anniversary Season includes:



Wise Guys: The First Christmas Story

WORLD PREMIERE

Written by Chase Wheaton-Werle+

Directed by Becca Holloway+

November 3 - December 16

Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

Previews: Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at

3 p.m. and Thursdays December 7 and 14 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

The year is 0. A brand new star appears in the sky. Three religious scholars thrust together by fate must embark on a race against time to catch the birth of God (or, wait, is it the Son of God. Both? Neither?) To get there, they'll have to endure perilous deserts, cutthroat bandits, the mad puppet king of Judea and most of all... each other. It's Bethlehem or bust in this road trip comedy 2,023 years in the making.

Party At The Pantheon: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy

WORLD PREMIERE

Written by Michael Jones+

Directed by Kamille Dawkins

February 9 - March 23, 2024

Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

Previews: Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, Feb 16 at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at

3 p.m. and Thursdays March 14 and 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

Orpheus is still bisadafter his girlfriend, Eurydice, died. It wasn't his fault. Good thing his friend, Dionysus, can throw a sick party. Hopefully Sisyphus can keep these two on speaking terms long enough for the disco ball to drop. Now all they gotta do is find some food, some drink and some music for this thing. Peep them and a cast of characters straight out of English class, in this modern take on the ancient classics.

Die Hard 4 Your Luv

WORLD PREMIERE

Written by Kirk Pynchon and Mike Beyer+

Directed by Becca Hollaway+

May 31 - July 13, 2024

Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St.

Previews: Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at

3 p.m. and Thursdays June 27 and July 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25

It's New Year's Eve 1999. A group of sinister terrorists are holding the world's most popular boy band hostage. Unless the nations of the world hand over their vital Y2K codes by midnight, the Boyz Will B Boyz will be Boyz will be dead! Can the non-talented boy band member save the day? Or will the terrorists escape to their all-inclusive resort with the water ski package? Find out in Die Hard 4 Your Love!

+ Connotes Factory Theatre ensemble member

About The Factory Theater

For nearly three decades, The Factory has created its shows from scratch, doing exactly the kind of theater they wanted to do. From writing workshops to the closing night bash, Factory shows are a unique experience that fits its exacting standards: original, bold and full-tilt. Its shameless ensemble are ambassadors of a good time, making certain that Chicago remains heartily entertained.