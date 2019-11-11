The Factory Theater to Launch THE FACTORY ZONE, a Two-Night Event Featuring a Collection of Eight Plays

The Factory Theater,1623 W. Howard St., has announced the launch of The Factory Zone, a two-night event featuring a collection of eight plays and conceived by Factory Co-Artistic Directors Manny Tamayo and Stacie Barra. The Factory Zone will run Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets for The Factory Zone are $10, and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting TheFactoryTheater.com.

The Factory Zone consists of eight original short plays and runs two nights only. Written and directed by Factory ensemble members, the plays will offer a post-Halloween jaunt through otherworldly tales from the minds of the Factory All Stars. The episodes will be: Bequeathed, written and directed by Linsey Falls, Death and Taxes, by Phil Claudnic, directed by Jennifer Bettancourt, Factory Floor, by Michael Jones, directed by Blake Dalzin, Hail to the Chief, by Eric T. Roach, directed by Ashley Yates, Long Time... No See, written and directed by Jose Cervantes, Mulberries, by Carrie J. Sullivan, directed by Jennifer Bettancourt, Oh, MAGA!, by Wm. Bullion, directed by Linsey Falls and Subject Truth, by Colin Milroy, directed by Blake Dalzin.

The ensemble for The Factory Zone will consist of Becca Holloway, Lauren Demerath, Eric Loughlin, Colin Milroy*, Chase Wheaton-Werle, Kim Boler*, Brittney Ellis, Timothy C. Amos*, Tim Newell, Allison Cain, Jesse Granato, Reynalso Dumas, Autumn Lozado, Michael Sherwin, and Eric Frederickson.

For more than 25 years, The Factory has created its shows from scratch, doing exactly the kind of theater they wanted to do. From writing workshops to the closing night bash, Factory shows are a unique experience that fits its exacting standards: original, bold, and full-tilt. Its shameless ensemble are ambassadors of a good time, making certain that Chicago remains heartily entertained.

*Denotes a Factory Ensemble Member





