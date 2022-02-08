The Dancers' Fund Increases Grant Amounts

Chicago Dancers United, which supports the health and wellness of Chicago's professional dance community, is responding to the challenges of the past two years by increasing the maximum amount of its grants through The Dancers' Fund.



The Dancers' Fund provides two grant opportunities to any working or retired professional in Chicago's dance community:

The Critical Health Need Grant helps cover medical expenses related to the diagnosis of a critical health issue. Those expenses include, but are not limited to, doctor and hospital visits, surgery, medical testing, therapy, and medication.

Grants available annually have increased from a maximum of $4,000 to $5,000.

The General Health and Wellness Grant helps cover non-critical health expenses related to general health and wellness, such as insurance premiums, medical bills, dental bills, and mental health sessions.

Grants available annually have increased from a maximum of $500 to $1,000

CDU board member Sandi Cooksey, chair of The Dancers' Fund Committee, said, "As we assessed the ways CDU might make a greater impact on the health and well-being of Chicago's dance community, it became evident that increasing the grant maximums was essential. In particular, by doubling the Wellness grant, we are optimistic the dance community will use these resources for preventive or ongoing health and wellness services. I'm especially excited about this increase as is it has the potential to get people to the doctor, dentist, optometrist, or mental health professional (to name a few) on a regular basis. It encourages individuals to focus on wellness rather than seeking our support only when they are in crisis. This is one of the best ways we can contribute to a healthy and thriving dance community."



"This year the city of Chicago is shining a spotlight on the value of our dynamic, creative, and diverse dance community with its 'Year of Chicago Dance' initiative," said CDU Board President Michael Anderson. "It is our mission to support Chicago's dance professionals, who often lack full-time employment or benefits, and we do this through The Dancers' Fund."



CDU accepts applications for support from The Dancers' Fund on a rolling basis. Anyone working in or retired from a professional capacity within Chicago's dance community-dancers, technical staff, administrators, choreographers, instructors, accompanists, and more-is eligible. Affiliation with a dance company or studio is not required. For more information, or to apply, visit chicagodancersunited.org/the-dancers-fund.



The mission of Chicago Dancers United is to foster the health and wellness of Chicago's professional dance community by providing financial support through The Dancers' Fund for preventive health care and critical medical needs.