The Beautiful City Project to Present DISNEY DEEP DIVE, In Its First College Edition

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT is back in-person with DISNEY DEEP DIVE, in its first College Edition of the Cabaret series! One night only, DISNEY DEEP DIVE will awaken you to some of the best, and more obscure, songs from the Disney catalogue. Partnering with students from Columbia College Chicago's theatre department, proceeds from this evening will go straight to Todd Rundgren's Spirit of Harmony Foundation, and its Chicago chapter.

Audience members are invited to bring with them to donate a musical instrument to Spirit of Harmony! All who do will receive a small gift, and a free 3-month subscription to a soon-to-come new offering of The Beautiful City Project: their very own Patreon, with exclusive content you won't get elsewhere!

Conceived by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello, this show will not only feature the talents of members of the Columbia College Theatre department, but also Broadway veteran Justin Brill (Professor of Music Theatre), and will be hosted by Columbia Alum Juwon Tyrel Perry. The onstage band will also include Kelan M. Smith, Jackson Kidder and Justin Akira Kono.

The Columbia College performing cast includes Alexis Trammel, Morgan Schoenecker, Bella Blackshaw, Mollie Menuck, Samantha Griffin, Mackenzie Maples, Diana Alvarez, Merry Marshall, Dylan Kerr, Jordan Lee, Natalie Henry, Oliver Schilling, Jerod Turner, Callan Roberts, Justin McPike, Peyton Knowski, Sean Sturdivant, James Angellino and Jack Moorman.

The Beautiful City Project is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

You can check them out on Facebook and their YouTube page, as well as their website www.thebeautifulcityproject.com

Event Details:

When: April 25th, 7:30pm

Where: Venus Cabaret Theatre

Tickets are $25, available at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com

As with all TBCP cabarets, every penny you spend on a ticket goes straight to this wonderful organization.