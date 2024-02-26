The Beautiful City Project Will Host March Cabaret CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of its interactive March cabaret, CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE. With over 30 performers coming ready with 3 60-second cuts of songs, the audience will choose which of the 3 songs it wants to hear throughout the night. The audience is in complete control of the content through the evening, all coordinated through state-of-the-art voting from their smartphones. Proceeds will go to Chicago Voyagers, an organization whose mission is to empower youth through adventure therapy programs that foster healthy relationships and skills for life success. Described as an "Adventure Programs for Teens", patrons can learn more at www.chicagovoyagers.com.

To be held at the gorgeous Venus Cabaret Theatre in Chicago, the evening will be hosted by the "near-encyclopedic" musical theatre-mind of Christopher Pazdernik, and will feature performers whose credits run the gamut, such as Ann Delaney (Goodman's The Magic Flute), Anna Marie Abbate (Music Theater Works' White Christmas), Austin Winter (Steppenwolf's 1919), Ben Broughton (Marriott's Gypsy), Chamaya Moody (Kokandy's Sweeney Todd), Dan Gold (Marriott's Damn Yankees), Darian Goulding (Paramount's Little Shop of Horrors), Eion Meldrum (Little Theatre on the Square's Jersey Boys), Elizabeth Akers (North Central College's Renascence), Elizabeth Bushell (Citadel's Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish), Emilie Lynn (Drury Lane's Mary Poppins), Emma Rosenthal (Drury Lane's Fiddler on the Roof), Gabriel Mudd (Chicago Lyric Opera's Jesus Christ Superstar), Henry Lombardo (Goodman's A Christmas Carol), Jake Ziman (Paramount's Next to Normal), Jerod Turner (Porchlight's Anything Goes), Justin McPike (The Beautiful City Project's Bright Lights, Big City), Kayla Joyner (Metropolis' Xanadu), Kayla Kennedy (Marriott's Beautiful), Kevin Kuska (Paramount's Billy Elliot), Laura Savage (Goodman's Tommy), Luke Nowakowski (Porchlight's Anything Goes), Maddison Denault (Kokandy's Cruel Intentions), Maisie Rose (Skylight's Hairspray), Marta Bady (Paramount's Little Shop of Horrors), Nathe Rowbotham (Goodman's Tommy), Nissi Shalome (National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Quinn Rigg (Kokandy's Sponge Bob Square Pants), Sam Shankman (Drury Lane's Fiddler on the Roof), Sarah Obert (Music Theater Works' Brigadoon), Shea Hopkins (Porchlight's The Apple Tree), Tiyanna Gentry (Porchlight's Sunday in the Park With George: In Concert), Trey Plutnicki (Television's Squid Game) David Moreland (Mercury's Rock of Ages), and Chris Khoshaba (Goodman's Layalina).

The evening is curated, as always, by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).]

Abbey Loria serves as Lead Producer.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 26th, with $25 General Admission tickets, and $75 VIP tickets, which include premium seating and goodies galore. They can be found at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets