The Auditorium Theatre Presents Trinity Irish Dance Company, February 5

The Auditorium Theatre presents Trinity Irish Dance Company for a one-night-only performance on the theatre's historic stage on February 5.

Called "impossibly complex" by The New York Times and "sophisticated and commanding" by the Los Angeles Times, this company of diverse and elite performing artists celebrates Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard's unique vision to fuse vibrant Irish traditions with ever-evolving American innovation. TIDC's season - featuring performances on prestigious stages across the country including a one-week run at New York's Joyce Theater and a three-week tour of Japan - will kick off at home right here in Chicago.

"We are excited to continue our valued partnership with Trinity Irish Dance Company for many years to come," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "TIDC is a wonderful ambassador for the city of Chicago with its international reach and dedication to greater diversity and gender equity in Irish dance."

Founded in 1990, TIDC is a contemporary, Irish-American performing arts company that has opened up the possibilities for this ancient form - making it relevant to a contemporary audience while maintaining a reverence for its traditions. Now one of the most popular art forms in the modern world, Irish dance can trace its global renown in great part back to Howard's creation of 'progressive Irish dance,' an innovative movement genre that "ushered in a new era for Irish step dance" (Chicago Tribune).

The strength of the company's mission to elevate the traditional form of Irish dance while sending a clear message of female empowerment brings dancers and musicians together from around the world. While the commercial world of Irish Dance celebrates and seeks sameness, TIDC celebrates uniqueness and individuals who will bring the work to life in new ways. Passionate dancers with unique skillsets are relocating to Chicago to join the TIDC movement.

PROGRAM

Their February 5 program will feature a "greatest hits" repertoire that celebrates the company's evolution and range.

Featuring Howard's classics including Soles, a tribal and timeless rhythmic study; Push, an explosion of virtuosic footwork; and Johnny, the early work that altered the Irish dance landscape.

More recent works will include An Sorcas (The Circus), a colorful comment on the battle between substance and spectacle choreographed by Howard and Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy; and American Traffic, a hybrid of Irish step and American tap that plays at the intersection of rhythmic sensibilities and rebellious histories, choreographed by Michelle Dorrance and Melinda Sullivan.

"Trinity Irish Dance Company is the cutting edge of Irish dance. They achieve what Riverdance does not: a powerful combination of cultural depth, innovation, and artistry with exceptional technical range," says Dorrance.

In a world premiere work, Sparks, Howard uses his unique stylings to intertwine the gifts of 2015 All-Ireland fiddle champion and prodigy, Jake James with America's 2014 world solo Irish dance champion, Ali Doughty. Sparks pays tribute to Jackson Sparks, the 8-year-old boy killed in the recent Waukesha Parade tragedy.

The program will be rounded out by classic TIDC pieces, including A New Dawn, Communion, and Black Rose, and feature live musicians led by Irish-born, New York-based singer/songwriter Brendan O'Shea who has been TIDC's lead vocalist for more than 20 years.

For more information, visit TrinityIrishDanceCompany.com.